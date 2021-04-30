Evangelization and Catechesis Office Announces Summer Catechist-Training Circuit

WEST VIRGINIA—The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s Office of Evangelization and Catechesis has announced its Summer Catechist-Training Circuit.

Over the course of this summer, 12 weekends of trainings will take place throughout the diocese. Though the courses will be targeted toward catechists for the purpose of becoming certified in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, anyone and everyone is welcome to attend, from RCIA team members to nonvolunteering parishioners.

To become a certified catechist through these training days, one needs to attend six required courses. These can be taken at a pace that is comfortable for each individual catechist. However, catechists will be able to achieve certification within three years, without ever having to leave their own vicar- iates.

Those individuals wishing to become certified catechists will be assigned, at the trainings, five short readings and five short reflection papers, to be due five weeks after the attended course. Therefore, a certified catechist will have read 30 articles or chapters and will have written 30, one-page, typed reflection papers by the time of certification.

The six required certification courses are: (A) Introduction to Catechesis – the Ministry of Forming the Faith Lives of Children and Youth; (B) Intro- duction to Prayer and Praying with Children – Communicat- ing Our Lives with God Simply; (C) Catholic Beliefs and a Survey of Catholic Doctrine – the Creed and Its Application to Our Lives; (D) Introduction to Scripture – the Bible for Living; (E) Jesus Christ – Lord and Savior of Our Lives; (F) The Seven Sac- raments and Sacramental Living – Encountering Christ in Our Lives.

Trainings will be held in each of the diocese’s six vicariates: Beckley, Charleston, Clarksburg, Martinsburg, Parkersburg, and Wheeling. For dates and locations of each training, click https://dwc.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Catechist-Training-Circuit-Brochure_2021.pdf.