‘See with the Eyes of Faith,’ Bishop Says on Easter Sunday

By Colleen Rowan Faithful of Wheeling-Charleston joined Bishop Mark Brennan for a joyful celebration of Easter Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling. Many attended in person, while others watched the livestream on the diocese’s website. Many others watched the television broadcast of the Mass on WTRFDT3/ABC in Wheeling and WBOYDT/ABC in Clarksburg. The livestreaming and TV broadcast of the Mass and of Holy Week celebrations were sponsored by the Welty Corporation. Bishop Brennan began his homily recalling his only pilgrimage to the Holy Land, during which he visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. There, he prayed at the tomb where Jesus was buried. More than 2,000 years ago St. Peter and St. John, having been alerted by Mary Magdalene, came to the same tomb the morning of the first day of the week and found it empty, the bishop said. Peter seems, on the occasion, not to have known what to think; he later realized the truth, the bishop said. But John, seeing the burial clothes and the head wrapping, saw and believed. “It is a choice to believe that Jesus Christ rose from the dead. A choice some make, and others do not,” Bishop Brennan said. “To believe in it, is not an irrational choice. It doesn’t violate the canons of our intellect.” Some people will not believe based on natural grounds: the resurrection of a dead body is impossible. “But if you admit there is another dimension to reality, a supernatural dimension: God and all that that belongs to God, then the God who created the universe and all of us can surely intervene in his creation for his purposes,” the bishop said. “There is also the fact from that first reading, Jesus was seen by others after his resurrection. Peter now convinced that the Lord rose to new life tells the Roman centurion Cornelius, ‘This man God raised from the dead on the third day and granted that he be visible not to all the people but to us, the witnesses chosen by God in advance who ate and drank with him after he rose from the dead.’” Two things about this are important, Bishop Brennan noted. First, Jesus was seen by those who knew him and could testify that he was the one who had been crucified and whom they had seen afterwards risen in a glorified body. “St. Paul tells us of many appearances of the risen Lord, once to more than 500 people,” Bishop Brennan said. “Those who didn’t know the Lord could not testify that the crucified had risen.” Second, the bishop said, some who knew Jesus had rejected him, the high priest and his followers mocking him as he was dying: “Let the Messiah, the king of Israel, come down now from the cross that we may see and believe.” “That would not be faith, would it?” Bishop Brennan said. “That would be proof in worldly terms, unlike John who saw an empty tomb and believed.” Those who did not believe in him, who rejected him will see the risen Lord when he returns in glory, “Then they will see him whom they have pierced.” Many do not believe in an afterlife or in Christ’s resurrection, the bishop said. He stressed that Christians, for 2,000 years have testified that they have found in their faith in Christ a power to sustain them and give them hope in this life and hope for something beyond. “Many of you, if not all, can testify to that reality—the power of the risen Christ at work in your lives now,” Bishop Brennan said, “that Christ’s resurrection is true, that it responds to a deep human desire that we not simply vanish after we die.” Still, he said, others are afraid to believe in the risen Christ because they would have to take his life and his teaching seriously. “That could interfere with their lifestyle choices if they prefer malice and wickedness to sincerity and truth,” Bishop Brennan said, noting that St. Peter tells Cornelius that Jesus is the one appointed by God as judge of the living and the dead. “If we are repentant and believe in him, we will be forgiven our sins,” Bishop Brennan said. “If we balk at changing our sinful ways, here comes the judge.” “The risen Lord makes us participants in his new life through the Holy Spirit he has sent to us from the father,” the bishop said. “We really can live differently from nonbelievers.” The bishop then offered real life examples of this. The first of a New York City policeman who was shot by a teenage boy that he was trying to apprehend after a robbery. The police officer was left paralyzed from the neck down. “The policeman could have turned to hatred and bitterness and cursed his attacker but he, a baptized and confirmed Catholic, instead prayed hard and fought to overcome his natural feelings of bitterness and for revenge and eventually was able to forgive the young man, which he made public,” the bishop said. “That policeman went on to give talks to young people about asking God’s help to forgive others and urging them to pledge not to use violence.” Bishop Brennan also told the story of a husband who cared for his bedridden wife for years. When she recovered, the husband became sick and it was his wife’s turn to take care of him until he died. The bishop said the risen Lord gave them both strength to keep their marriage vows: for better, for worse, for richer for poorer, in sickness and in health. The bishop also shared the story of a boy at a confirmation retreat who saw other boys picking on a newcomer. The boy told them to stop, and he asked them if this was how they were supposed to prepare to receive the gifts of the Holy Spirit. The boy was popular, Bishop Brennan said, he was a leader among his peers and he risked his popularity to stand up for someone that his friends were mistreating. “I witnessed it,” the bishop said, “and I believe the risen Lord was with him to give him the courage to do what he did.” “Jesus Christ rose from the dead not just for himself but for us too, to give us the sure hope of eternal life in the confidence that with him at our side we can face the challenges that come our way,” Bishop Brennan said. “The tomb is still empty and everyone has to decide what that means. I believe, with St. John, that Jesus rose to new life and has the power to sustain me as I try to follow him. I encourage you all to see with the eyes of faith and to believe.”

Colleen Rowan Photo Bishop Mark Brennan blesses the faithful gathered for Easter Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling.