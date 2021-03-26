Courtesy Photo From left are Stan Nelson, John Doyle, and Bill Gray of the Knights of Columbus St. Agnes Council #13887 in Shepherdstown; Cindy Jones and Christy Horning, who manage the Autism Program in Jefferson County Schools; and Bob Rizzo of Council #13887. The group briefly removed face masks for the photo.

SHEPHERDSTOWN—For 15 years, the Knights of Columbus St. Agnes Council #13887 in Shepherdstown has supported the Autism Program provided by the Jefferson County School System.

“For each of those 15 years, we donated the proceeds of our Tootsie Roll Fundraiser, with the cumulative amount of $19,287.75,” said Bob Rizzo, a member of Council #13887.

In 2020, council member Dominic Massimino coordinated the Tootsie Roll drive. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic the total for 2020 was substantially reduced.

By consolidating funds left over from four other projects and with two generous donations, the council was able to present a $1,000 check to the Autism Program at the Jefferson County School Board building.

Cindy Jones and Christy Horning, who manage the Autism program, represented Jefferson County Schools, and thanked the knights for their support.

Jefferson County Schools (to quote from their website) offers “Programs designed to meet the educational needs of children with autism [to] provide a structured teaching approach to learning. . . . Special attention is paid to skills in … communication, social, academic, daily living, independence, sensory motor, and vocational [subjects]. Services to students with autism are offered in a contimuum of environments ranging from full access to the general education classroom to a self-contained class.”