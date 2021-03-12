By Colleen Rowan WEIRTON—Students’ families, the community, and alumni of St. Paul School in Weirton had the chance to go on a virtual visit to the school on the morning of March 9 through a live open house on the school’s Facebook page. Viewers were able to ask questions in real time as Principal Michele Martin led the tour, visiting classrooms and different parts of the building. The event was recorded and posted on the school’s Facebook page for those who were unable to watch live and can be viewed at any time. The 36-minute tour gave families who may be interested in enrolling their children in the school, the alumni, and the community the chance to learn more about all that the school offers. In the beginning of the tour, Martin explained that this was a way to connect with the school family as they have not been able to have gatherings or many events because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We know what an unprecedented year this has been,” Martin said as she began the live tour. “We wanted to come up with something different and creative, and we thought why not a virtual open house so all of our parents and families and maybe some prospective families can come in and see what it’s like in our classrooms and our school throughout the day.” Martin then led viewers throughout the school, beginning with the preschool age 4 classroom where the little ones told viewers they were working on making paper crosses, “like the ones in church!” one of the students joyfully told viewers. The children made their crosses with many different colors of paper, pasted on the image to look like a stained glass window. They are giving their crosses as a gift to the volunteers of the fish fry who could not help this year because of the pandemic. It was then on to the kindergarten classroom decorated with the planets and lighted blinking stars hanging from the ceiling as the children are learning about the Solar System. “We’re going to Mars!” one of the students said to Martin when she asked what they were learning about that day. Their trip to Mars was part of the day’s math lesson. The tour continued to the music room with older students practicing drumming with music teacher Carrie Oliver-Shultz, then to second grade where students were doing math lessons, and fourth grade where the students told viewers they recently dissected a sheep’s heart and a cow’s eye for science. Third graders took a moment from their math word problems to share with viewers their favorite things about their class: “My friends,” one student said. “Everybody is nice,” another student said. Martin then took viewers to the art room where art teacher Cathy Bartolettisent was preparing for the day’s project. Martin shared that Blue Stream Farms will be installing a vegetation table in the classroom where students will be able to enjoy watching plants grow. Some of the produce, she said, will be used in the school’s salad bar. “It’s coming, but because of the pandemic we had to put a delay on that,” Martin said. “We are hoping that will all be installed by the summer.” As the tour continued, viewers were able to learn about the school’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Lab as well as its Computer Lab and Robotics Lab, where students learn coding, PowerPoint, and more. Martin also pointed out a display of seventh-graders’ dioramas of areas in India. Father Babu Joseph Elamturuthil, administrator of St. Paul Parish and pastor of St. Paul School who is from India, talked to the students about his homeland and the languages spoken there. Martin said he even sang a song in his native language for the students. The tour found seventh graders working on pre-algebra, while eighth graders in religion class were engaging in an end of chapter summary with middle school religion teacher Jason Miller. He is one of more than 20 men from the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston studying to become a permanent deacon. Miller told viewers that the seventh and eighth graders are preparing for their presentation of the Living Stations of the Cross, which will be shown live on the school’s Facebook page. In the cafeteria, Martin shared that the school is now participating in the state lunch program and that all of the students receive a free lunch and a free breakfast. “So, our students have tried a lot of different things they may not have tried in the past,” Martin said. During the tour, she also directed viewers to a wall of the school where students wrote about what they like most about their school. “I love St. Paul School because I learn about God and Jesus,” one student’s message said. Another message said, “I love my friends and teachers.” Viewers posted comments on complimenting the school on the tour: “My siblings and I went to SPS. I sent my three children to SPS as well. School looks great! I highly recommend.” “What a wonderful idea! I enjoyed the tour. … God bless the teachers, staff, parents, and donors that keep St. Paul School doors open. Thank you for the walk down memory lane. Best wishes for many more successful years!” “Well Done SPS!” “How sweet thank you!!!” St. Paul School first opened its doors in 1924. Students come from Wellsburg, Follansbee, Weirton, New Cumberland, and Chester. The school also has students from Pennsylvania and Ohio. The current school building was built in 1962. According to St. Paul’s website, the school has a u-shaped design for departmentalization and pre-school separation. “Even though the school is located in the downtown area, it is recessed behind the church and is safe and aesthetically isolated from downtown traffic and distractions,” school officials note on St. Paul’s website. “Over the years, the building and furniture have undergone an extensive revitalization project. Security doors with cameras were installed in 2014 and our HVAC system project was completed in 2016. In 2018 each classroom door was fitted with a Nightlock Lockdown security device; the existing security camera system was upgraded, and five new cameras were installed to increase security. Security measures were again upgraded in 2020.” St. Paul’s currently has 32 faculty and staff members and more than 125 students in preschool through eighth grade. The preschool, kindergarten, and first through fourth are in self-contained taught classrooms while fifth through eighth grades change classes and enjoy the middle school setting. “St. Paul Catholic School offers a well-rounded program always striving for academic excellence while adding extracurricular activities in a safe and secure Christian atmosphere,” school officials note on the website. For more information about St. Paul School or to apply, call the school (304) 748-5225; send e-mail info@weirtonstpauls.org; or visit weirtonstpauls.org.

The Catholic Spirit Photo Marie Kostur, preschool age 4 teacher, shows one of her student’s art projects to viewers of the live, virtual open house. The students made crosses to give to volunteers of the fish fry who could not help this year because of the pandemic.