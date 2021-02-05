By Colleen Rowan On a cold and busy January afternoon, 14 members of the youth group from St. Bernadette Parish in Hedgesville and chaperones gathered with Father Bill Kuchinsky, to pray in front of “Hagerstown Reproductive Health,” where abortions are performed. They gathered that day to stand up for unborn children’s right to life. They prayed the Chaplet of Divine Mercy. They prayed for the “mothers and their babies, for the abortionist and his staff, for the sidewalk counselors in their baby- and soul-saving work,” Father Kuchinsky said, noting that more than 500 babies have been saved by these sidewalk counselors over the years. The group also prayed for the crisis pregnancy center next door, and for all women who find themselves in difficult circumstances. During their time of witness, Father Kuchinsky spoke of the sidewalk counseling, of “the efforts of the good people of the area to fight this evil.” He called attention to the crisis pregnancy center, “which provides mothers with real choices.” Their hour of prayer and witness closed with the praying of the rosary. “This was offered in the context of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s commitment to civil rights, and peaceful/non-violent protest to bring change,” Father Kuchinsky said of the gathering, which was held in honor of Martin Luther King Day. “On this busy street were many honks of the horns from passing vehicles with waves, thumbs up, etc. Some of the young people would acknowledge the support of motorists with waves…,” Father Kuchinsky said. “Those walking by seemed friendly, with one lady stopping to talk. She fully approved of our efforts!” Father Kuchinsky noted in his brief talk to the youth: “We are here because God remembers these children, and so we do not forget. We bear witness to God’s love for the preborn. Abortion kills babies and hurts women.” Also on the trip were members of the parish’s Lathwell family—Kevin and his sons Jake, Zach, and Nate. The brothers held signs bearing pictures of their mother Cindy and father with their little sister Zoey and younger brothers Anthony and Dylan, who have Down syndrome. “These children are a great joy to the parish!” Father Kuchinsky said. “Beautiful. Unique. Loved.” He went on to say that with genetic testing, some parents “screen” for Down syndrome. “The percent of these babies lost through abortion is huge,” he said. “Some say as much as 90 percent of these wonderful children are lost.” The Lathwells have been participating in the March for Life for 15 years. “I have been to the March for Life four or five years,” Jake said. “I went this year to the abortion clinic near us to be a voice for those who don’t have a voice.” “I have been to the March for Life three times, but since we could not go this year we went to the abortion clinic to pray,” Nate said. For a few of the youth group members, this was their first trip to pray in Hagerstown. This was the case for 10-year-old Eric Canby, who said, “Abortion is wrong.” He encouraged people to pray, “instead of yelling and using physical violence to stop abortions.” Ashlyn Canby, 13, attended the March for Life last year, but this was her first trip to Hagerstown to pray at the center where abortions are performed. “There are more options than just abortion,” she said, “like the pregnancy center next door, and adoption.” “And I think it is nice that we prayed for the women who needed prayers,” she said. Fifteen-year-old Josclyn Canby attended the March for Life two years in a row, and this was her first trip to pray in Hagerstown. “It was peaceful,” she said, “and I enjoyed praying for the women considering abortion and the child(ren) they are carrying.” All of the youth group members who participated are committed to the pro-life cause. “Children get it!” Father Kuchinsky said. “When they see a model of an eight- (to) 10-week-old fetus they know what it is, a baby. Instinctively, our little ones know it is wrong to harm a child such as this. To hear from the families and their church is important as the public schools and ‘the world’ do not teach the truth of our common humanity or even the biological fact about conception and fetal development.”

Courtesy Photo Father Bill Kuchinsky and members of the youth group and chaperones from St. Bernadette Parish in Hedgesville pray in front of “Hagerstown Reproductive Health,” where abortions are performed.