By Colleen Rowan

WHEELING—Heather Rine, who teaches pre-kindergarten through fourth-grade at St. Michael Parish School in Wheeling, has been named West Virginia Voices for Education’s Educator of the Year.

In video remarks on the school’s Facebook page, Rine thanked the organization for the honor and said th at she is delighted to be this year’s recipient.

“There are so many people that I am thankful and grateful for that have given me the opportunity to receive this honor,” Rine said.

She began by thanking her family, and husband Jason of 23 years.

“A Catholic education is very important to our family,” she said. “We are both alumni of St. Michael Parish School as well as our older two children.” Their youngest child, she said, is currently enrolled at the school.

“We feel that a faith-based education is the foundation for our children,” she said.

Rine also thanked Principal Kim Burge and fellow teacher Marcy Hartzell, who both nominated her for the award, as well as “the staff and faculty at St. Michael Parish School, parents and the children. Without all of you, I would not be the educator that I am today.”

Rine receiving the honor was no surprise to Father Carlos Melocoton, Jr., pastor of the school and St. Michael Parish. He recalled the first time he visited Rine’s classroom, finding it full of joyful children wanting to learn.

“This for me is a very conducive atmosphere to learn and be with your friends in the hand of a nurturing teacher,” he said. “Since, my first visit, I usually pass by Mrs. Rine’s classroom to reenergize,” especially because of her welcoming character.

Rine is very deserving of the honor, Father Melocoton said. He also said that the parish and school community are proud of her contributions as a member of the faculty and as a parishioner of St. Michael’s.

“I know she will continue to contribute for the good of our school and parish ministry,” he said. “Her example of putting the gospel values into the minds of these little ones help parents in their responsibility to raise their children in the faith.”