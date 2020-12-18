By Colleen Rowan Traveling from neighboring Virginia and from as far away as Clarksburg, the faithful came to join in the Hispanic community of the Eastern Panhandle’s celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe, patroness of the Americas and of unborn children. The feast day celebration, which began at 8 p.m. on Dec. 11 and ended past midnight on Dec. 12, consisted of three parts. “It was a beautiful and a worthy celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe,” said Father Manny Gelido, associate pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Martinsburg who also serves in Hispanic Ministry at St. James. The celebration began in the Fatima Shrine just outside of the parish church with the praying of the rosary and a procession of the image of Guadalupe to the church. Father Gelido said the hour-long recitation of the rosary outside was accompanied by a Mariachi band and concluded with a dance of flower offering to Our Lady. The second part of the evening was a vigil service using the O Antiphons of the Magnificat, Father Gelido said. “Seven prophetic utterances were presented by seven OT characters,” he said. “This was done in semi-darkness to portray the condition of the waiting world before the Advent of the Messiah.” The Mariachi band and choir concluded each of the Antiphons with the song of the Magnificat in Spanish, he said, and the sound of the trumpet to awaken the people to prepare for the revelation of the Incarnate Son of God in Mary’s womb. The third part was a solemn Mass celebrated by Father Gelido with Very Rev. Leonard Smith, V.F., pastor of St. James, concelebrating. “As desired by the Hispanic community,” Father Gelido noted, “we had to finish past midnight going into Dec. 12, the feast day of Our Lady.” As people left the church following the celebration, bags of tamales and champurado and other treats were distributed to them outside of the church. Reflecting on the celebration, Father Gelido said, “I do believe that Our Lady of Guadalupe was greatly delighted to gather once again her sons and daughters to celebrate her gift of her Son to the world.”

Courtesy Photo The faithful lead a procession of the Image of Our Lady of Guadalupe into St. James the Greater Church in Charles Town for the feast day celebration.