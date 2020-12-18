Parish Cluster Reaching out in Community

By Colleen Rowan Roughly 30 volunteers from the parish cluster of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in New Martinsville, Mater Dolorosa Parish in Paden City, St. Joseph Mission in Proctor, and Holy Rosary Mission in Sistersville come together each month to reach out to those in need in their community. Meeting at St. Vincent’s, the volunteers work to unload and help distribute food delivered from the Mountaineer Food Bank. The food pantry at St. Vincent’s hosts the food distribution, and each month almost 1,000 people receive provisions. The food pantry at St. Vincent’s serves the communities of Mar- shall, Tyler, and Wetzel counties where the churches of the cluster are located. In working to meet the needs of the community, an additional day of operation was recently added to the food pantry’s weekly schedule. And through annual efforts, more than 300 children from less fortunate families of the area were provided with gifts for Christmas this year. Because of the pandemic, the gifts were distributed outside of St. Vincent de Paul Church to the children and families, who also were treated to a special visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Just in time for Christmas, the Mountaineer Food Bank will be bringing another delivery of food to St. Vincent’s on Dec. 21.

Courtesy Photo

Volunteers from the parish cluster of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in New Martinsville, Mater Dolorosa Parish in Paden City, St. Joseph Mission in Proctor, and Holy Rosary Mission in Sistersville work to distribute food delivered by Mountaineer Food Bank to those in need.