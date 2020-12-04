Joey Carter Photo Stephen and Belinda Pishner are pictured at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling, where their video for “O Holy Night” was filmed. The song is available on YouTude now, and the video will be posted Dec. 13.

By Colleen Rowan In a special recording and video for Christmas, composer Stephen Pishner and his wife Belinda performed “O Holy Night” at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling. The song is available on YouTude now, and the video will be posted Dec. 13. Stephen, who is director of Music and Liturgy at All Saints Parish in Bridgeport, chose the cathedral for a number of reasons. “I thought the cathedral might be a nice setting, since it’s the Mother Church for our diocese, to film this music video,” he said. “I have often seen Christmas concerts in cathedrals (on television) around the world, done with people like Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli, and I thought, ‘why can’t WE do something like that here in the diocese?’ So I embarked upon an unchartered creative journey to get this song released in video form.” The video includes many images and scenes throughout the cathedral, Stephen said, noting the vivid color that simply just comes from the artwork, the lighting, and structure of the cathedral itself. He chose “O Holy Night” because it is a well-known Christmas song. “I have arranged it in a key that people could generally sing along with it, if they wanted to,” he said. “This is the same arrangement that I did for All Saints Parish in Bridgeport, a while back and I wanted to get it out virtually online, for people to hear and enjoy and maybe even lift their spirits as this pandemic seems to be worsening. “This Christmas is going to be hard, in some ways, for many people and I think music can be a form of healing for people,” he said, “I am not sure if people will go Christmas caroling this year, but at least this one simple song, can become one of many things that people can connect with this year, as Christmas draws near.” Especially this year, he said, the gift of music for the season will play an even stronger role in the journey through a challenging time. “I think this song puts people in touch with Christmas immediately and has a powerful feel to it, especially the chorus of the song,” he said. “This carol puts the focus on a simple night or a time, when God quietly takes flesh and dwells among us. There is a lot of energy in this song and in this specific arrangement, especially. Combine that with a cathedral setting, many candles and an image of the Holy Family, and your reflection and inspiration can begin to flourish, even while in the midst of the pain, sorrow and death that comes with a pandemic.” The song is one piece, he said, in a collection of other songs he will be putting together for a Christmas album for 2021. “I have two ready and one on the runway, you could say,” Stephen shared. “Due to my schedule and the pandemic, I decided to focus on one song and make it into a Christmas music video. I will work next year on preparing a full Christmas album. You could say this is a Christmas appetizer for the heart.” The video project came together with the the help of a few friends, Stephen said. The group quickly managed to set up a visually reflective setting. He thanked Jamie, Liam and Monica Peck who filmed and helped produce the project. “All of this seemed to be a good fit, a no-brainer, a ‘hand in glove’ moment,” Stephen said. “I asked my wife, Belinda, to join me in this artistic endeavor and so, you’ll hear and see her in this video.” He further expressed his gratitude to the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, Bishop Mark Brennan and the Cathedral of St. Joseph for permission to film there; and to diocesan Director of Music Matthew Berher, and Chancellor Chad Carter and his son Joey Carter for their help. To hear the song, visit YouTube and put Stephen Pishner and O Holy Night in the search bar. The video will be posted Dec. 13. “My hope is that people will enjoy it, share it and find it helpful as we prepare to celebrate Christmas,” Stephen said. Other works by Stephen, including a song called “This Child” another one for Christmas, can also be found on YouTube and other digital music platforms.