Courtesy Photo Very Rev. Dennis R. Schuelkens, Jr., V.E., prepares to process into St. Joseph the Worker Church in Weirton, where his is pastor, for the beginning of Mass.
By Colleen Rowan
This weekend is Priesthood Sunday, a special day set aside each year to honor priesthood in the United States. The Sept. 27 celebration is sponsored each year by Serra International, which describes the special day a time to reflect upon and affirm the role of the priesthood in the life of the Church as a central one.
“Priesthood Sunday is to priests like Father’s Day is to dads,” said Deacon John Yaquinta, chaplain of the Clarksburg Serra Club. “It’s a time to honor all our current priests, with spir- itual bouquets of prayer; to pray for those in study to be priests, and also to remember our re- tired priests.”
Deacon Yaquinta, who is also permanent deacon at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in
Stonewood, said this is also an opportunity to just say thank you to priests for their vocation. “I urge all Serrans,” he said, “to pick up the phone and/or send an e-mail to thank a priest
today.”
Priesthood Sunday is annually celebrated on
the last Sunday of September. In normal times, the day is celebrated in many ways from a spe- cial prayer service, to a feast, to songs from chil- dren. Parishes would tailor the event to suit their own style. Though the 2020 celebration is hindered a bit by the pandemic, the Catholic faithful can still mark the special day with prayers, a message or, again, just a simple thank you to a priest after Mass.
The Serra Club of Charleston has been fortu- nate to have several in-person meetings since early July, observing social distancing and other
COVID-19 protocols, said Charleston Serra Pres- ident Michael A. Kawash, noting that atten- dance has not been at the levels prior to the pan- demic. And, even though normal celebrations cannot be held, the club still plans to make Priesthood Sunday special.
“Priesthood Sunday will be different this year, as we will limit what we are doing to using social media to heighten the faithful’s aware- ness of the role of priests in our lives,” Kawash said. “We do not want that important date to pass this year without showing our appreciation for everything priests do, especially in bringing us the sacraments.”
In anticipation of Priesthood Sunday, Wheeling Serra Club President Chris Freeman spoke of the club’s mission and the many great priests in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. “Our mission as Serrans is to promote and foster vocations,” Freeman said. “Our diocese is fortunate to have so many wonderful priests. We invite all Catholics to give thanks and join us in offering prayers for our priests and for an increase in vocations to the priesthood and consecrated life.” Freeman also offered:
The Serran Prayer for Vocations
“We give thanks for all priests who are ordained to serve our church, that their ministry may be fruitful and appreciated by the people they serve. We also give thanks for their gifts to our parishes and their voca- tions to the ordained priesthood.
We pray that good men may be drawn to love and to serve the people of God. For retired priests, we pray that they may experience God’s abundant love as they walk a new path of prayer and servanthood in retire- ment.
We affirm, support and celebrate our priests’ gift of service to us and pray that we may never take the pres- ence of our priests for granted, as we cherish the cele- bration of the Mass and are nourished by the Eucha- rist.
We also pray for all priests who struggle with lone- liness, declining health or loss of mobility, that they may be comforted by the grace of the Holy Spirit. May this parish family always embrace our priests and sus- tain their ministry by our love, our constant prayer and our trust in their leadership.
Finally, we pray for priests who now sleep in peace of the resurrection, and for those who may die this year or this day, that God lead them gently into their eter- nal reward. Let us offer our prayers in thanksgiving for our priests this Sunday and throughout the year.”
For more information about Priesthood Sunday, visit Serra International’s website: serraus.org/priesthood-sunday/