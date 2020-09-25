Courtesy Photo Very Rev. Dennis R. Schuelkens, Jr., V.E., prepares to process into St. Joseph the Worker Church in Weirton, where his is pastor, for the beginning of Mass. By Colleen Rowan This weekend is Priesthood Sunday, a special day set aside each year to honor priesthood in the United States. The Sept. 27 celebration is sponsored each year by Serra International, which describes the special day a time to reflect upon and affirm the role of the priesthood in the life of the Church as a central one. “Priesthood Sunday is to priests like Father’s Day is to dads,” said Deacon John Yaquinta, chaplain of the Clarksburg Serra Club. “It’s a time to honor all our current priests, with spir- itual bouquets of prayer; to pray for those in study to be priests, and also to remember our re- tired priests.” Deacon Yaquinta, who is also permanent deacon at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in

Stonewood, said this is also an opportunity to just say thank you to priests for their vocation. “I urge all Serrans,” he said, “to pick up the phone and/or send an e-mail to thank a priest today.”

Priesthood Sunday is annually celebrated on the last Sunday of September. In normal times, the day is celebrated in many ways from a spe- cial prayer service, to a feast, to songs from chil- dren. Parishes would tailor the event to suit their own style. Though the 2020 celebration is hindered a bit by the pandemic, the Catholic faithful can still mark the special day with prayers, a message or, again, just a simple thank you to a priest after Mass. The Serra Club of Charleston has been fortu- nate to have several in-person meetings since early July, observing social distancing and other