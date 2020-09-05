Photo Courtesy of the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia

At the altar, Sister Albertine signs the vows she wrote out in advance.

By Colleen Rowan

“I feel like I’m supposed to tell you something,” people would often say to her. “You really need to check out the national Dominicans.” They recognized a possible vocation to religious life in a young women. They were the members of the Serra Club of Charleston. She is Sister Albertine Cevallos, O.P., a Charleston native and former member of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart who was one of eight women who professed perpetual vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience as Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia in Nashville, Tenn., on July 25.

“I am truly grateful to the Serra Club of Charleston,” Sister Albertine said as she reflected on her vocation. “I love them so much. They are the ones that introduced me to the national Dominicans. I owe so much to them.”

It takes courage to walk up to someone you’ve never met before and give them that kind of message, she said. “They were so courageous,” she said, “so faithful in their prayer for vocations.”

In her youth, religious life was something that had never entered Sister Albertine’s mind. Although she grew up in a Catholic family, she recalled that in her teenage years her relationship with Jesus was nonexistent.

“Before, I was just living life according to the worldly standard,” she said. But at 23, everything changed. She describes it as a “conversion reversion” experience. And, at that point, she was just trying to figure out where God was leading her.

“I knew that God loved me, and he had a plan for my life,” she said. “I just wanted to know what that was and make up for all the lost time of not listening to him, and get to know him.”

Once she started listening, things moved very quickly “as the Holy Spirit is want to do,” she said, laughing. It was around this time that Serrans and fellow parishioners began to tell her about the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia.

“It became clear to me that I was supposed to go and visit them,” she said. “I had never heard of them before, but all these people kept telling me about them. So, I went for a visit.”

That first visit was in March of 2012, courtesy of the Charleston Serra Club which paid for her registration and gas money for the trip from Charleston to Nashville. And, in that first visit, everything became quite clear.

“Once I visited and experienced their charism of working in education and that prayer is primary, it just became so clear that this was where I wanted to spend the rest of my life. I couldn’t believe that I could actually choose this as a way of life,” she said. “I just couldn’t believe that I could really be this happy for the rest of my life. Of course there are challenges, but a vocation is an incredible gift from the Lord.”From there, she began her discernment. She went on the congregation’s retreat open to any woman 18 to 30. In normal times, this retreat is offered several times a year for women who are interested. There, she had a chance to talk to the vocation director who encouraged her to spend another year keeping active in her parish, going to daily Mass, and continuing to be involved in the young adult ministry. She was also encouraged to deepen her prayer life, read spiritual readings, and to be open to hearing the Lord’s voice. At the time Sister Albertine was working for Catholic Charities West Virginia in Charleston. She also played guitar for different youth events.

The next step of discernment was a vocations retreat, which is a longer retreat for those who are seriously considering joining the congregation.

“At that point I really felt the Lord was inviting me, but not forcing me or requiring me to choose this,” she said. “I had a real sense on the vocations retreat that the Lord was showing me a plan for my life, and it was Plan A—a plan he wanted for me and that would make me most happy. In his infinite wisdom, he knows our heart, and he knows what will satisfy it, and of course it’s him. But he also left me free to choose Plan B—which would be marriage, which is a beautiful vocation. So, it was a tremendous freedom to choose between these two beautiful vocations.”

This freedom from the Lord, she said, led her to choose religious life and, on Aug. 15, 2013, the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Sister Albertine entered the congregation.

Her first year was a postulant year, in which she had not received a habit, but wore a black and white uniform. “It’s a year of just living the religious life,” she said, “and still the time of discernment.”

At the end of that year, she entered her novice year. That is when she received the habit and a new religious name, Sister Albertine. At the end of that second year, she made her first vows in 2015. Three years later, she renewed her vows, and two years later she professed her final vows.

Sister Albertine currently teaches math at St. Cecilia Academy in Nashville, where she has taught for four years. “I love it,” she said. “If you had asked me when I was younger what I would do with my life, I probably would’ve said ‘I’m going to be a math teacher.’ It’s funny that, in my vocation, I’ve ended up as a math teacher.”

As a Dominican Sister of St. Cecilia, Sister Albertine said her vocation is primarily being, not doing. “Even though what I do is teach math, who I am is a consecrated bride of Christ and that is what gives meaning to everything that I teach,” she said. “That’s what gives the eternal value of every single small act done through your assignment, and every small act of obedience is an act of worship.”

This, she said is what gives a special character to the teaching. It’s like a mediation of Christ’s love through Mary, she said, because the consecrated virgin is for the whole church, so her love is for everybody. “That is one of the beautiful things about religious life,” she said, “that you can mediate Christ’s love in a universal way.”

Sister Albertine is the daughter of Dr. Jose Fernando Cevallos-Candau and Dr. Kathleen Mimnagh of Charleston. She is a graduate of George Washington High School in Charleston, and the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, Calif., where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in astrophysics. She also has earned a certificate in science communication at the University of California Santa Cruz in Santa Cruz, Calif., and a Master of Arts in education at Aquinas College, Nashville.

Sister Albertine expressed profound gratitude to the Serra Club of Charleston for introducing her to the Congregation of Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia, for their prayers, and for all the ways they helped her. She encourages Catholics in West Virginia to not underestimate the value of their prayers. “Especially before the Blessed Sacrament,” she said.

“Keep praying for vocations to the priesthood and religious life,” Sister Albertine said. “Don’t be discouraged if they don’t come immediately, just keep persevering in prayer.”