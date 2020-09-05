Deacon John Yaquinta Photo

Pictured are aspirants to the permanent diaconate for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. Seated, from left, are Michael Brumley, Ronald Piaskowski, William Klug, and Anthony Michael O’Leary. Standing, from left, are Michael A. Kawash, Thomas Joseph McFadden, Dr. John Anthony Basil, Jason Scott Miller, Emarjun Capuno Brucal, Aaron Talbott, Stephen Francis Allard, Victor Francis Cwynar, Robert Joseph Krall, John David Butler, Bryce Burl Timberlake, and Brian Keiling. On the stairs, front row from left, are Patrick Dewey McFarland, David Andrew Torlone, Darryl Lee Feldman, Tommy Bryan Ross, Todd Shannon Burdette, James David McCullough, and Christopher James Forshey. On the stairs, back row from left, are Thomas Frank Antulove, Thomas Patrick Hassen, William Richard Allen III, Jacob Manning, and Patrick Michel.Deacon John Yaquinta Photo

Pictured are aspirants to the permanent diaconate for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. Seated, from left, are Michael Brumley, Ronald Piaskowski, William Klug, and Anthony Michael O’Leary. Standing, from left, are Michael A. Kawash, Thomas Joseph McFadden, Dr. John Anthony Basil, Jason Scott Miller, Emarjun Capuno Brucal, Aaron Talbott, Stephen Francis Allard, Victor Francis Cwynar, Robert Joseph Krall, John David Butler, Bryce Burl Timberlake, and Brian Keiling. On the stairs, front row from left, are Patrick Dewey McFarland, David Andrew Torlone, Darryl Lee Feldman, Tommy Bryan Ross, Todd Shannon Burdette, James David McCullough, and Christopher James Forshey. On the stairs, back row from left, are Thomas Frank Antulove, Thomas Patrick Hassen, William Richard Allen III, Jacob Manning, and Patrick Michel.

By Colleen Rowan

WHEELING—They come from all corners of West Virginia, 28 men who are aspirants to the permanent diaconate for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. They have now begun their fomation, gathering the weekend of Aug. 28 at St. John XXIII Pastoral Center in Char- leston. There, they began a journey toward ordination as deacons to a ministry of service, assisting the bishop and his priests in many areas, especially in the ministry of charity but also in liturgical celebrations, distributing Holy Communion at Mass, baptizing, witnessing marriages, presiding at some funeral rites, proclaiming the Gospel and preaching. Deacons often teach and counsel as well.

Deacon John Yaquinta, chairman of the 2020-2024 Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Permanent Deacon Steering Committee, said that emotions werestrong as he meet with the aspirants for the first time, and seeing them begin the same journey that he started nine years ago.

“Together, we have worked through a global pandemic, gathering transcripts and sacramental records, letters of recommendation and doctor reports,” Deacon Yaquinta said. “I ask all our readers to remember these 28 men and their families in prayer as they continue their journey towards ordination in 2024. Special thanks to Tina High, secretary to the Vicar for Clergy and the rest of the Permanent Deacon Formation Steering Committee for all their hard work and enabling us to reach this milestone.”

The aspirants are: Stephen Francis Allard of St. James the Greater Parish in Charles Town, William Richard Allen III of St. Francis de Sales Parish in Beckley; Thomas Frank Antulove of St. Patrick Parish in Mannington, Dr. John Anthony Basil of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Weirton, Emarjun Capuno Brucal of Sacred Heart Parish in Williamson, Michael Brumley of Holy Trinity Parish in Nitro, Todd Shannon Burdette of St. Matthew Parish in Ravenswood, John David Butler of St. Matthew Parish in Ravenswood, Victor Francis Cwynar of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Parkersburg, Thomas Patrick Hassen of St. Francis de Sales Parish in Morgantown, Michael A. Kawash of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston, Christopher James Forshey of Corpus Christi Parish in Wheeling, Darryl Lee Feldman of St. Leo Parish in Inwood, William Klug of St. James the Greater Parish in Charles Town, Robert Joseph Krall of St. Michael Parish in Wheeling, Jacob Manning of the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling, James David McCullough of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Stonewood, Thomas Joseph McFadden of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wheeling, Patrick Dewey McFarland of Immaculate Conception Parish in Fairmont, Patrick Michel of St. James the Greater Parish in Charles Town, Jason Scott Miller of St. Paul Parish in Weirton, Anthony Michael O’Leary of Blessed Sacrament Parish in South Charleston, Ronald Piaskowski of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Huntington, Tommy Bryan Ross of Blessed Sacrament Parish in South Charleston, Aaron Talbott of St. Brendan Parish in Elkins, Bryce Burl Timberlake of St. James the Greater Parish in Charles Town, and David Andrew Torlone of St. Leo Parish in Inwood.

Bishop Mark Brennan expressed his desire last fall to begin a new formation program for the permanent diaconate. The committee was then organized by suggestions from the Presbyteral Council and the process was overseen and facilitated by the vicar for clergy, Very Rev. Dennis R. Schuelkens, Jr., V.E.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the members of the Permanent Diaconate Formation Steering Committee,” Father Schuelkens said. “Through the efforts of this committee, the inquiry period was established, applications were received, interviews were conducted, candidates were accepted, the formation program was cultivated and solidified, and now formation has begun. I commend the committee chairman, Deacon John Yaquinta, and each member of the steering committee. They worked … to bring to fruition our current program. May their work and their continued efforts bear fruit for our diocese for years to come.”

For these 28 men who have answered the call to the diaconate for West Virginia, many things in their lives have brought them to this point. Over the last several years, 53-year-old Dave Torlone has been involved with several ministries at his Parish of St. Leo’s in Inwood. Although he has found those ministries very fulfilling, he felt the need to serve in an additional capacity. That need led him to the permanent diaconate.

“As I studied more about the role of deacons in the church, the more clear it became that I was being called to that vocation,” he said. “Being a deacon means being a servant of Christ. Having the opportunity to receive the Sacrament of Holy Orders, and to be Christ’s servant for the Catholic faithful of our diocese is an amazing opportunity. I look forward to the next four years of formation.”

Torlone and his wife Darien live in Bunker Hill and have two children, Gabriella 16 and Andrew 19. He is Contract Manufacturing Manager for HP Hood LLC, a Boston-based dairy manufacturing company. He is also State Advocate, FDD, PGK, PFN, for the West Virginia Knights of Columbus.

Tom McFadden, 62, a lifelong resident of Wheeling has felt the call to the diaconate for years.

“It has been my pleasure to be associated with a number of deacons in my parish as well as other deacons who provide needed ministry services in various areas,” he said. “I see the permanent diaconate as a call from the Lord to serve the Lord and his church in a special way. There are many areas of ministry and service and I am open to whatever ministry God is calling me to do.”

He and his wife Michele have been members of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wheeling since 1986. He is a physical therapist at Wheeling Hospital, and his primary area of practice is in the Center for Dizziness and Balance.

“I have always been drawn to occupations of service,” said Steve Allard of Inwood. He realized that work helping people gave him the greatest sense of fulfilment. He volunteers at his Parish of St. James the Greater in Charles Town. At 56 years of age, he said his career as a systems engineer is nearing its end. “That is when the Holy Spirit whispered in my ear,” he said, “giving me the thought that now it is time to not just help people, but to devote my life to it.

“What a big decision!” he said. “I felt overjoyed, then terrified at the huge commitment I made. Over months, a sense of real calm, peace and certainty came over me, removing any doubt that I am in the right place and doing the right thing. Please pray for me, and I hope and pray that I make a difference in people’s lives in the diocese in the years to come.”

John Butler is a member of St. Matthew Parish in Ravenswood. The 50-year-old engineer, who is mostly working from home, said his journey toward the diaconate has been a story of deliverance.

“I converted to Catholicism in 2010 and, since then, have been increasing my devotion to prayer, study, and service,” he said. “Last year, I led a fraternity of men through the Exodus 90 program. During this time of commitment to prayer, temperance, and discipline is when I heard God’s call. He also brought me to the diaconate by way of influences from past priests, fellow parishioners, and most especially through the love and support from my beautiful and faithful wife, Jenny.

“Your prayers for vocations are being answered,” he said. “Please pray for us aspirants and we will pray for you as well.”