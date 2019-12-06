Msgr. Kevin M. Quirk, J.C.D., is appointed pastor of Mater Dolorosa Parish in Paden City, Holy Rosary Mission in Sistersville, St. Vincent de Paul Parish in New Martinsville, and St. Joseph Mission in Proctor, with residence at the parish rectory in New Martinsville, effective Jan. 8.

Very Rev. Leonard A. Smith, V.F., is appointed pastor of St. James the Greater Parish in Charles Town with continued residence at the parish rectory, effective immediately.

Very Rev. James Conroy, S.J., is appointed to a two-year term on the Presbyteral Council, ending Dec. 31, 2021.

Father Brian Crenwelge is appointed director of Campus Ministry at St. John University Parish in Morgantown with residence at the parish rectory, effective Jan. 8. He is also appointed to a two-year term on the Presbyteral Council, ending Dec. 31, 2021.

Father Sebastian E. Devasya is appointed to a two-year term on the Presbyteral Council, ending Dec. 31, 2021. This is in addition to his current assignment as administrator of Sacred Heart parishes in Bluefield and Princeton.

Father Joseph Konikattil is appointed to a two-year term on the Presbyteral Council, ending Dec. 31, 2021. This is in addition to his current assignment as administrator of St. Peter the Fisherman Parish in Fairmont.

Father Cody Ford is appointed associate pastor of St. James the Greater Parish in Charles Town with residence at the parish rectory, and chaplain to Catholic Distance University in Charles Town and Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, effective Jan. 15.

Father William Matheny, Jr., is appointed pastor of Ascension Parish in Hurricane with continued residence at the parish rectory, effective immediately.

Father Carlos L. Melocoton, Jr., is appointed pastor of St. Michael Parish in Wheeling with continued residence at the parish rectory, effective immediately.

Father Rene Gerona, S.V.D., is appointed to a two-year term on the Presbyteral Council, ending Dec. 31, 2021. This is in addition to his current assignment as pastor of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Summersville.

Mr. Chad Carter is appointed director of the Mission Office and director of the Propagation of the Faith, effective immediately, for a period of three years, terminating on Nov. 22, 2022. This is in addition to his position as chancellor of the diocese.