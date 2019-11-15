Sister Kathleen Schiffer, a Wheeling native, daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Flynn Schiffer, died November 13, 2019. She attended Corpus Christi Grade School and Wheeling Central Cat holic High School. She entered the Congregation of St. Joseph in Wheeling in 1964 and graduated from West Liberty State College in 1970. She taught at St. Vincent Grade School in Wheeling from 1970-1984. During the summers of 1973 and 1977, she ministered at the Federal Correctional Institute for Women in Alderson, and at St. Patrick Parish in Hinton. From 1984 Sister was a member of the Pastoral Care Department at Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling. She was appointed director of the OVMC Pastoral in 1989 until she retired in 2018.

Sister Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, sister Marie Carey and her husband Bob. Her brothers Jackie, Jimmie and Father Tom Schiffer. She is survived by her nephews Frank Carey (Kathy), Tim Carey (Missy), Jim Carey, and Joe Carey (Julie) and great nieces and nephews.

Several years ago, Sister Kathy reflected on her vocation as a Sister of St. Joseph: “I recall being drawn to religious life at an early age by experiencing the deep faith and goodness both of the Sisters of St. Joseph who taught me and of the members of my family who loved and nurtured me. I was blessed to have had a brother and seven cousins who entered religious life before me.

“My greatest joy over the past 50 years has been the relationships I have been privileged to form with the students, patients, families, and co-workers who have been at the heart of my ministries in education and in health care. I am thankful to God and to the Sisters of St. Joseph for allowing my life to be touched by so many wonderful people.

“I am fully aware that my journey through religious life has been made possible each day by the abiding love and presence of God, the heartfelt sharing of life with my Sisters in the Congregation of St. Joseph, and the enduring faithfulness of my family and friends. For all of these blessings I am deeply grateful.”

Family and friends will be received from 1-9 p.m. on Friday, November 15 at Mount St. Joseph, 137 Mount St. Joseph Road, Wheeling, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 16, at 11 a.m. at Mount St. Joseph Chapel. Interment in the Sisters of St. Joseph section of Mount Calvary.