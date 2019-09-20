Very Rev. Dennis R. Schuelkens, Jr., V.E., is appointed Episcopal Vicar for Clergy for a period of five years, effective immediately. This is in addition to his current assignment as pastor of St. Joseph the Worker and Sacred Heart of Mary Parishes, Weirton.

Very Rev. James R. DeViese, Jr., J.C.L., J.V., is appointed Judicial Vicar for a period of five years, effective immediately. This is in addition to his current assignment as pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Weston; St. Boniface Parish, Camden; and Good Shepherd Mission, Glenville.

Msgr. Dean G. Borgmeyer, V.F., is appointed Vicar Forane of the Charleston Vicariate for a period of three years, effective immediately. This is in addition to his current assignment as pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Huntington.

Msgr. Joseph Peterson, V.F., is appointed Vicar Forane of the Wheeling Vicariate for a period of three years, effective immediately. This is in addition to his current assignment as rector of the Cathedral of St. Joseph, Wheeling.

Very Rev. Casey Mahone, V.F., is appointed Vicar Forane of the Clarksburg Vicariate for a period of three years, effective immediately. This is in addition to his current assignment as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish, Clarksburg.

Very Rev. J. Stephen Vallelonga, V.F., is appointed Vicar Forane of the Parkersburg Vicariate for a period of three years, effective immediately. This is in addition to his current assignment as pastor of St. Margaret Mary Parish, Parkersburg.

Very Rev. Paul J. Wharton, V.F., is appointed Vicar Forane of the Beckley Vicariate for a period of three years, effective immediately. This is in addition to his current assignment as pastor of St. Francis de Sales Parish, Beckley.

Very Rev. Leonard Smith, V.F., is appointed Vicar Forane of the Martinsburg Vicariate for a period of three years, effective immediately. This is in addition to his current assignment as administrator of St. James the Greater Parish, Charles Town.

Father Joseph Augustine, H.G.N., J.C.L., is appointed Adjutant Judicial Vicar, effective immediately. This is in addition to his current assignment as pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish, Wheeling.

Father J. Michael O. Lecias is appointed Chaplain to Council #12191 of the Knights of Columbus for the Fraternal Year 2019-2020, effective immediately. This is in addition to his current assignment as administrator of St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Berkeley Springs.

Mr. Alex Nagem is appointed Diocesan Financial Administrator for a period of five years, effective immediately.