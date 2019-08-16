Kids enjoy horseback riding at Mary Help of Christians Pastoral Center in Huttonsville this summer.

By Colleen Rowan

This year was one of the best yet for youth summer programs held at the Mary Help of Christians Pastoral Center, set on picturesque 1,400 acres in Huttonsville in the heart of beautiful Randolph County. It is here where a number of programs are offered that give campers summer fun activities while enriching their Catholic faith.

The first of these programs is Camp Bosco, a summer camp program operated by the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston each July. Camp Bosco had a 5.7 percent growth over last year, according to the Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministry.

“This year we had two weeks that each had more campers than we have any records of having before in the camp’s 55 year-history,” said Shawn Madden, interim director of the office. The camp, he said, first started being offered by the diocese in 1965 under the name Camp Tygart. One of the weeks of camp had 14.4 percent more campers than would have been possible before the diocese built an additional dorm a few years ago.

“The increase in numbers has been a steady increase over the last few years and is a testament to the quality of programming that is offered,” Shawn said. “Participants and parents love the experience that they receive here and are excited to come back and to bring their friends.”



Camp Bosco is for children ages 8 to 17 entering third grade to 12th grade. Backpacking, hiking, swimming, an 80-foot water-slide, archery, horseback riding, arts and crafts, softball, field games, zip-line, and a climbing tower are all available to campers. In addition to these amenities at the pastoral center, campers also have the opportunity to deepen their faith in Christ during their week-long excursion in the wilderness. Campers celebrate the Holy Eucharist every day with Mass at St. John Bosco Chapel on the grounds of the pastoral center, and experience many forms of prayer throughout the week, individual time with God on the hikes and backpacking adventures and together as a group each morning, camp officials said.

“Specifically, we routinely hear from parents that the week their children spend here isn’t just the best week of the year, but also a week that encourages them to continue living their faith throughout the whole rest of the year,” said Anne Madden, the director of summer programming.

What sets Camp Bosco apart from other summer camps is the way the camp offers a depth of formation through fun and exciting activities led by professional staff, Shawn said.

“We use the activities of summer camp (camping, hiking, archery, canoeing, arts and crafts, slingshots, mountain bikes) to intentionally pass on the faith,” he said. “This breaks past the boundaries that we often have of teaching the faith in a classroom-centric model. We believe that if our faith is to impact all areas of our lives, then we need to bring it past the classroom and infuse it into all of our activities.”

Participants of other summer youth camps and programs held at the center also have access to all of its amenities. Manus Christi is one of these programs. Offered annually by the diocese, the program is a week-long service and mission experience for young people entering grades nine through 12. It is described by program officials as an opportunity to encounter Christ in those in need.



Manus Christi also experienced an increase in attendance this year. Each session this summer was larger than its corresponding week last summer for a total of 17.9 percent growth.

Manus Christi is Latin for “Hands of Christ” and, through the program, participants become just that by conducting service to those in need. Participants engage in home repair projects and other service projects. The program focuses specifically on the four pillars of Catholic social teaching as laid out in the YouCat (youth catechism) of Personhood, Common Good, Subsidiarity, and Solidarity.

“For example,” Shawn said, “to help young people understand the concept of Subsidiarity, we use our high ropes elements to draw out lived moments where this concept comes to play.”

Manus Christi had high school partici- pants from nine states this summer who conducted more than 2,300 hours of service for Catholic Charities West Virginia. Shawn said the program already has groups requesting to book for summer 2020—enough so that upon opening registration for next summer, it will easily be between one half to two-thirds full immediately.

Many other Catholic groups such as parishes, parish clusters, and groups from outside the diocese use the same facilities to host their own events at the pastoral center. The director of Youth Ministry & Special Events Office of Faith, Family, and Discipleship in Greensburg, Pa., had this to say about her youth group’s experience: “Manus Christi allowed our young people to spend a week serving the community of the Wheeling-Charleston diocese, but it did far more than that. For everything that our young people gave to others through their tireless work, they received so much more. Manus Christi opened their hearts to Christ in a way that I have not seen very often in 20 years of youth ministry. Through service, daily structured prayer, formative teaching experiences, and downright West Virginia fun our young people walked away completely changed. They are counting down the days until they can return next summer to the mountains of West Virginia.”

Camp Magis, a program offered at the pastoral center each year in the fall, is held in coordination with the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s Department of Catholic Schools. Specifically for seventh-graders of diocesan Catholic schools, participants spend three days learning about their faith and encountering Christ through high-adventure activities, prayer, fellowship, and Mass.

“I think that it is important to offer our summer programs because they offer an opportunity (for young people) to fall in love with their faith in a different context. Stepping outside of one’s normal, day-to-day experiences, opportunities of adventure, service, fun, provide a new way to encounter Christ,” Shawn said. “Our hope is to use these experiences to reinforce the formation that is happening at the parish as well as to teach the central truths of the faith in new and invigorating ways.”

Participants of the camps return to their parishes excited and on fire for their faith, helping support the ongoing work of their day-to-day ministers, Ann said. “Families need a fun and supervised place for the kids to spend the summer weeks, and by seamlessly interweaving that with faith-building opportunities, we then also gain the opportunity to bring kids deeper into the heart of Christ and help young people see that the Christian walk is the best life we can live.”

For more information about summer camps offered by the diocese, conact Heather Bise in the Office of Youth, Young Adult, and Campus Ministry at (304) 233-0880, ext. 311, or by e-mail to hbise@dwc.org.