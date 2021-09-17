5K Virtual Walk & Run for Metro Valley Gabriel Project Open to All

CHARLESTON—The Second Annual Diaper Dash 5K Virtual Walk & Run is now underway to benefit the Metro Valley Gabriel Project. The event will be open to all to participate no matter where they live through Oct. 17. “It’s easy and fun to participate!” organizers said. “And open to everyone regardless of where you live.” Registration is $30 plus processing fee. Then walk or run 5K (3.1 miles) any time, any place during the race period. “Walk or run as an individual, or form a team and compete among yourselves for the best time,” organizers said. “Submit your time if you wish to let others know your achievement.” All registrants will receive a race T-shirt featuring the new Diaper Dash logo. “Join us and encourage your family, friends, business colleagues, and fellow parishioners to also participate,” organizers said. “Let’s all stay healthy during this difficult time and support the Gabriel Project! To register or for more information, go to: gabrielwv.org.