$512,160 Raised for Catholic Schools

One Mission One Day Giving Event Sets Record, Doubles Last Year’s Total

Elijah Czapp, a sixth-grader at Corpus Christi School in Wheeling, and his sister Sarah Czapp, a third-grader at the school, express their thanks for the $36,578 raised for CCS through One Mission One Day. Courtesy Photo

By Colleen Rowan

WEST VIRGINIA—One Mission One Day (OMOD) was a tremendous success raising a record $512,160 for the diocese’s Catholic schools. This was more than double the amount raised in last year’s campaign. All of the diocese’s 24 schools participated in the giving event ,which was held April 27-May 4 with a with total of 1,779 donors. For St. Vincent de Paul Parish School in Wheeling, $157,152 was raised by 56 donors who took the school way past its $100,000 goal. “We have so many parishioners, school families, former students, and families of alumni who are exceedingly generous to our school,” said Laurajenn Rossell, principal of St. Vincent’s. “We are thankful to them and are truly touched by their support.” The funds raised are being used to strengthen the St. Vincent de Paul Parish Education Fund. “This fund was designed to provide families with tuition assistance long into the future,” Rossell said. “Families who entrust the care of their children to us can be assured that we are trying to provide the best possible education for these youngsters. We plan to continue the great tradition of excellent education at St. Vincent de Paul Parish School well into the future!” One Mission One Day, she said, was an opportunity for the parish and school to work collaboratively for the benefit of the school. St. Vincent’s also was awarded a $500 tuition assistance grant from the West Virginia Catholic Foundation, which pledged the money to the school that raised the most money. The foundation also awarded $500 to the school with the most donors, which was St. Paul’s in Weirton with 317 donors. “Our school community gave an outpouring of support this year for One Mission One Day,” said Michele Martin, principal of the school. “We also saw a lot of support from our church parishioners.” St. Paul’s raised $29,448, surpassing its $29,000 goal for the campaign. “Our school and church community knew how much everyone has worked so hard this school year to make things as normal as possible,” Martin said. “The love they showed back to us has been such a blessing. The students were excited to help also, especially since they got a chance to pie their teacher or principal in the face with the class challenges.” Martin said that all of the funds raised will be used for tuition assistance. She credited the school’s Advancement Director Kim Edmiston for her creative ways to get all families involved. The school with the second highest amount raised in the campaign was St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington going over its $50,000 goal to raising more than $51,351 by 124 donors. Collectively, the St. Joseph community raised almost $60,000, said Dr. Carol Templeton, principal of St. Joseph Catholic School and St. Joseph Central Catholic High School, as almost $8,400 was raised for the high school. “The support of our school community has been truly overwhelming,” Templeton said. “Supporting our Catholic schools will help to provide curricular enhancements, physical plant improvements, additional tuition assistance, and extracurricular opportunities that sit outside of each schools’ operating budgets. On behalf of the St. Joe community, I would like to extend a big thank you for always being there to support our Catholic schools.” The third largest amount of more than $46,109 was raised by the 201 people who donated to St. Michael Parish School in Wheeling. On its page of the One the One Mission One Day website, the school listed what a donation could be used for: $75 could provide workbooks for a student; $130 could provide a subscription to Scholastic News for a classroom; $500 can help provide a weekly salary for a first-year teacher; and $1,000 helps pay for online platforms for students. A number of other schools also provided this information on their pages of the website, including St. Francis de Sales School in Beckley. The school’s 115 donors raised $35,775 far surpassing its $24,000 goal. The school went a step farther noting that a gift of $2,500 covers the school’s electric bill for one month, and a gift of $5,000 covers the cost of paper for the year. Because the school surpassed its goal, the students will be treated to schoolwide pizza party and uniform holiday. Rounding of the list of the top five schools that raised the most through the giving event are Central Catholic in High School in Wheeling with $37,950 raised by 123 donors, and Corpus Christi School in Wheeling with more than $36,577 raised by 113 donors. CCS’s goal was $30,000. School advancement directors, principals, teachers and parent volunteers really outdid themselves with this year’s One Mission One Day Campaign, said Heidi Sforza, director of Annual Giving for the diocese. “They worked so hard not only to raise funds but to bring their students, families, alumni and supporters together for a day of fun and excitement!” she said. “They worked hard for months preparing fundraisers, contests, prizes and games and it truly paid off! Not only did our schools more than double the amount of funding that they raised from last year, but they also created memories for their students that will last a lifetime. I had so much fun following their websites and social media accounts— pastors were singing and offering blessings, students were winning homework passes and dress down days. There were even some teachers willing to take a pie to the face for the cause! I am extremely proud of what our schools were able to accomplish in such a short window of time! Everyone who supported OMOD truly made a difference in the lives of our Catholic school students!” Although all 24 Catholic Schools did participate in One Mission One Day, a few schools held separate giving events. Parkersburg Catholic Schools participated in a separate giving event for which they raised $19,380, and St. Francis de Sales Central Catholic School in Morgantown held its giving day Feb.4 during Catholic Schools Week raising $17,680. For a full list of results for the diocese’s Catholic schools, visit www.onemissiononeday.org. The site is closed for donations, but the leaderboard can still be viewed. The information will be accessible on the site until the new site is built next year. The date for next year’s One Mission One Day has not been released.