2019 Graduating Classes of Diocese’s Six Catholic High Schools Offered $15 Million in Scholarships

WEST VIRGINIA—Members of the 2019 graduating classes of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s six Catholic high schools across West Virginia were collectively offered over $15 million in scholarships. The newly graduated of Madonna High School in Weirton, Central Catholic High School in Wheeling, Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington, Parkersburg Catholic High School and Charleston Catholic High School were accepted to 191 different colleges and universities this year.

“It is always a wonderful way to close the school year, recognizing our Catholic School graduates and their accomplishments,” said Mary Ann Deschaine, Superintendent of Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. “This school year is no exception,” she continued. “Our 2019 Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Catholic Schools’ graduates have much to be proud of. Accumulatively, students have been awarded over $15 million in scholarships to some of the most prestigious institutions of high learning in the nation. We are proud of the academic rigor we demand from our students and they need to be commended of their fortitude, perseverance and achievements. I can hardly wait to see where the Holy Spirit will guide these young people in the next phase of their life’s journey.”

This year’s graduates were accepted to a wide range of colleges, universities, and military academies including: Alderson Broaddus University, American University, American University of Paris, Amherst College, Appalachian State University, Army National Guard, Asbury University, Atlanta Institute of Music and Media, Auburn University, Ave Maria University, Barry University, Bellarmine University, Belmont University, Benedictine College, Bethany College, Boston University, Bowdoin College, Bowling Green State University, Bridgewater College, Campbell University, Carlow University, Carnegie Mellon University, Carroll College, Case Western Reserve University, Centre College, Chatham University, Chillicothe Work Shop, Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Clarke University, Clemson University, Cleveland State University, Coastal Carolina University, College of Charleston, Community College of Allegheny County, Concord University, Dartmouth College, Davis & Elkins College, Denison University, Duke University, Duquesne University, East Tennessee State University, Eastern Gateway Community College, Elon University, Fairmont State University, Franciscan University of Steubenville, Franklin Pierce University, Full Sail University, Furman University, Gannon University, Gardner-Webb University, George Mason University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Glenville State College, Gonzaga University, Hampden-Sydney College, Hawaii Pacific University, High Point University, Hiram College, Hollins University, Hope College, Illinois State University, Indiana University, James Madison University, John Carroll University, Kent State University, King’s College, La Roche University, Lindenwood University, Loyola University Chicago, Loyola University New Orleans, MacMurray College, Marietta College, Marshall University, Mary Baldwin University, Mercyhurst University, Miami University of Ohio, Michigan State University, Middle Tennessee State University, Monongalia County Technical Education Center, Morgantown Beauty College, Mount St. Joseph University, Mount St. Mary’s University, Mount Vernon Nazarene University, Muskingum University, North Carolina State University, Notre Dame College, Nova Southeastern University, Oberlein College and Conservatory, Ohio State University, Ohio University Eastern, Oregon State University, Otterbein University, Pace University, Patrick Henry Community College, Penn State University, Pennsylvania State University, Pierpont Community and Technical College, Pittsburgh Institute of Technology, Portland State University, Purdue University, Queens University of Charlotte, Radford University, Roanoke College, Robert Morris University, Roger Williams University, Rose Hulman Technical Institute, Saddleback College, Saint Francis University, San Francisco State University, Sewanee: The University of the South, Seton Hill University, Southern Utah University, St. Vincent College, Stevens Institute of Technology, SUNY University of Buffalo, The Catholic University of America, The Pennsylvania State University, Texas State University, Toni and Guy Beauty School, Tufts University, University of Akron, University of Alabama, University of Arizona, University of California Davis, University of California Irvine, University of California San Diego, University of California Santa Barbara, University of California Santa Cruz, University of Charleston, University of Cincinnati, University of Colorado, University of Colorado Boulder, University of Dayton, University of Florida, University of Georgia, University of Hawaii, University of Hawaii at Manoa, University of Indianapolis, University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, University of Maine, University of Miami, University of Maryland, University of Massachusetts Amherst, University of Michigan, University of Minnesota, University of Mississippi, University of Missouri, University of Montana, University of Mount Union, University of Nevada Las Vegas, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, University of North Carolina at Wilmington, University of Notre Dame, University of Pittsburgh, University of South Carolina, University of Tampa, University of Tennessee, University of Virginia, Villanova University, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Wake Forest University, Walsh University, Washington & Jefferson College, Washington and Lee University, Washington State Community College, Washington State University, Waynesburg University, West Liberty University, West Virginia Northern Community College, West Virginia State University, West Virginia University, West Virginia University Institute of Technology, West Virginia University at Parkersburg, West Virginia University Potomac College, West Virginia Wesleyan College, Wheeling Jesuit University, Wingate University, Wittenberg University, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Xavier University and Youngstown State University.