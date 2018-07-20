Bishop Michael J. Bransfield blesses the new Continuous Care Center at Wheeling Hospital, which was named in his honor, July 14. With him is Msgr. Kevin M. Quirk, J.V., president of the hospital’s board of directors.

By Colleen Rowan WHEELING—Bishop Michael J. Bransfield blessed and dedicated Wheeling Hospital’s new three-story, 107,000-square-foot Continuous Care Center July 14. In a surprise for him, it was announced that the center has been named in his honor. “I am very grateful,” he said. The Bishop Michael J. Bransfield Continuous Care Center sits atop a hill overlooking Wheeling Hospital and the surrounding area. The new center is three times larger than the older facility and provides 144 private patient rooms, 20 more than the current center. It also features: two outdoor, landscaped courtyards; a large chapel; five patient/family lounges; a healing garden; five restaurant-style dining rooms; a spa with a hair salon and a jet tub; two patient activity rooms; a large, fully equipped physical therapy center; and state-of-the-art main kitchens and four smaller country kitchens.

Colleen Rowan Photo