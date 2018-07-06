PARKERSBURG—Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) will hold its annual Drive for Hope Golf Scramble July 21 in Parkersburg. The tournament will be held at the Worthington Golf Club located at 3414 Roseland Ave. in Parkersburg.

On-site registration will begin at 7 a.m. and tee-off will be at 8:30 a.m. Preregistration is available at www.CatholicCharitiesWV.org. Guided by God’s love, CCWVa collaborates with community partners, parishes and families to provide caring and compassionate services to people in need and work toward lasting and meaningful change. Proceeds from the tournament will directly benefit the services CCWVa provides in Wood County and the surrounding counties, including CCWVa’s Mobile Outreach. Community member and volunteer golf scramble chairperson Mary Hendershot shared why she feels this event is important.

“Many families in our community go without proper food and everyday essentials. Catholic Charities helps to address these shortages with their many programs,” said Hendershot. “The golf scramble is a great way for the community to come together and support those programs through a fun day on the course.”

CCWVa’s Mobile Outreach Program addresses the needs of the poor and low-income families located in rural and isolated communities classified as food deserts by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture). The Mobile Outreach van visits these communities to provide healthy food assistance and offer opportunities for families to improve their circumstances through direct service, referrals and information. “Catholic Charities truly appreciates the volunteer fundraising committee, sponsors and golfers who support the Drive for Hope,” said Emily Robinson, CCWVa Western Region Director. “With their help and the funds raised from this event, we are able to continue to provide vital services to our neighbors in need.”

The fee for participation is $220 per team which includes golf and cart for four, one mulligan per player, lunch and two beverage tickets per person. Sponsorships are also available. There will be three divisions: four men, four women and mixed—two men and two women. Cash prizes will be awarded in each division. There will also be raffles, door prizes and cash drawings. To register or for more information, visit www.CatholicCharitiesWV.org.