Diocesan Official Appointments

Bishop Michael J. Bransfield has made public the following appointments:

Msgr. Paul A. Hudock is appointed designated pastor of Central Catholic High School in Wheeling for a term of three years, effective July 3, 2018. This is in addition to his current assignment as pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Wheeling and Our Lady of Seven Dolors Mission in Triadelphia.

In consultation with Very Rev. Malaka Fernando, T.O.R., provincial superior of the Third Order Regular of St. Francis in Sri Lanka, Father L.J. Asantha Jude Perera, T.O.R., is appointed associate pastor of St. Ann Parish in Shinnston, St. James the Apostle Parish in Clarksburg, and Sacred Heart Mission in Salem with residence at the parish rectory in Shinnston, effective June 20, 2018.

In consultation with Very Rev. Joseph Meletukochyil, C.S.T., provincial superior of the Little Flower Congregation in Kerala, India, Father Binu Emmanuel, C.S.T., is appointed associate rector of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston with residence at the parish rectory, effective June 20, 2018.

In consultation with Very Rev. Joseph Thottankara, M.C.B.S., provincial superior of the Missionary Congregation of the Blessed Sacrament, Zion Province in Kerala, India, Father Tijo George, M.C.B.S., is appointed administrator of St. Anthony Parish in Charleston, and Our Lady of the Hills Parish in Elkview with residence at the parish rectory in Charleston, effective June 20, 2018.

In consultation with Very Rev. Joseph Thottankara, M.C.B.S., provincial superior of the Missionary Congregation of the Blessed Sacrament, Zion Province in Kerala, India, Father Binu Sebastian, M.C.B.S., is appointed administrator of St. Augustine Parish in Grafton, and St. Elizabeth Parish in Philippi with residence at the parish rectory in Grafton, effective June 20, 2018.

In consultation with Bishop Ephrem Nariculam of the Diocese of Chanda, India, Father Binny Thomas Mulackal is appointed associate pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Weston, St. Boniface Parish in Camden, and Good Shepherd Mission in Glenville with residence at the rectory in Glenville, effective June 20, 2018.

In consultation with Archbishop Valerian M. Okeke of the Archdiocese of Onitsha, Nigeria, Father Charles Anemelu is appointed chaplain of the hospitals of the greater Charleston area with residence at St. Anthony Parish rectory in Charleston, effective June 22, 2018.

Rev. Mr. Douglas Breiding is appointed pastoral associate at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling, effective July 3, 2018.