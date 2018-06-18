CLARKSBURG—The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston is pleased to announce the creation of the Mary Ann Basile Angotti Ministries of Music Endowment Fund to help support the training of musicians and cantors at St. Mary’s Central School and Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg. The fund will enhance liturgical music programs at Catholic parishes across Harrison County. Bishop Michael J. Bransfield has set aside $10,000 from the West Virginia Catholic Foundation to set up the fund to honor Angotti’s 70 years of contributions to liturgical music, especially in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. Angotti passed away June 1, at the age of 91. “Music plays such an important role in the ministry of the church,” Bishop Bransfield said, “and adds to the beautiful experience of the Mass. I could not think of a more wonderful way to honor Mary Ann’s legacy, as she has played such a large role in music ministry programs across the diocese and at Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarksburg.” Funds will be set aside in a permanent endowment in the West Virginia Catholic Foundation. Money from the fund will be used purchasing choral music, hymnals, cantor books, instrumental liturgical music, liturgical music instructional materials or liturgical music instruction. Angotti’s liturgical music story starts from her early days as a child. After studying piano at age 7, Angotti became the church organist for St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Anmoore at age 11. In high school, she became the organist at Immaculate Conception Church. Later, she furthered her mastery of the organ by studying at the prestigious New York’s Pius X School of Liturgical Music at Manhattanville College. In 1988, she received a Regents Bachelor of Arts Degree with Honors from Fairmont State College. On her retirement of 70 years of service, she received a Papal Blessing from Pope Benedict XVI. Mary Ann’s passion for music touched the lives of her late husband and their children, John II, Bob, and Mary Beth. John Angotti II has become a worldwide music missionary delivering contemporary inspirational music across the globe. Bob Angotti was hired by the U.S. Navy music program to perform in their bands and Mary Beth Angotti became an established church organist. Beyond her family, countless other children and adults have benefited from Angotti’s musical talents. She taught a total of 50 years from her home-based studio and award-winning pianists. Angotti is considered one of the pioneers of liturgical music in the early days of the implementation of the liturgical reforms of the Second Vatican Council. Her work along with fellow musicians within her parish and the community have left a significant impact. Mary Ann’s contribution to music ministry and her story are part of the fabric of liturgical music ministry in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. This fund will ensure a hopeful future for anyone in need who serves in music ministry in the diocese. Gifts may be forwarded to the Mary Ann Basile Angotti Ministries of Music Endowment Fund at either Notre Dame High School, 127 E. Pike Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301 or to the West Virginia Catholic Foundation, P.O. Box 230, Wheeling, WV 26003. Founded in 1997, the West Virginia Catholic Foundation is a non-profit that supports the mission of parishes, schools and charitable agencies in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. The Catholic Foundation assets total $40 million held in more than 170 endowments that support charitable work across the state and diocese.