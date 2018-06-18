WEST VIRGINIA—Members of the 2018 graduating classes of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s six Catholic high schools across West Virginia were collectively offered $23 million in scholarships. The newly graduated of Madonna High School in Weirton, Central Catholic High School in Wheeling, Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington, Parkersburg Catholic High School and Charleston Catholic High School were accepted to 200 different colleges and universities and will be attending over 80 throughout the country this year. “Our students reflect their parents’ desire for high academic achievement. Parents send their children to our schools not only for a quality education but also to learn in an environment which is Christ-centered and has a community involvement component,” said Richard Barnabei, superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. “We are proud of the achievements of this year’s graduates. The acceptance of our students in such high quality universities across the United States and the monetary value of the awarded scholarships speak volumes about the rigorous academics afforded to these young men and women. This year’s graduates were accepted to a wide range of colleges, universities, and military academies across the U.S. including: Allegheny College, American University, Art Academy of Cincinnati, Auburn University, Baylor University, Boston College, Buckeye Hills Technical College, Bucknell University, California University of Pennsylvania, Carnegie-Mellon University, Case Western Reserve University, Clemson University, Coastal Carolina University, Columbus College of Art and Design, Davis & Elkins College, Drexel University, Duquesne University, Elon University, Furman University, High Point University, Indiana University, John Carroll University, Kent State University, Marymount University, Massachusetts College of Art and Design, Mercyhurst University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, North Carolina State University, Notre Dame University, Pennsylvania State University, Purdue University, Radford University, Seton Hill University, St. Vincent College, The Citadel, The College of William and Mary, The Fashion Institute of Technology, United States Air Force Academy, University of Arizona, University of California San Diego, United States Naval Academy, University of North Carolina, University of Pittsburgh, Urbana University, Wake Forest University and Xavier University. Barnabei said that a number of this year’s graduates are also recipients of the West Virginia Promise Scholarship and will pursue studies in West Virginia at West Virginia University, West Liberty University, University of Charleston, Fairmont State University, West Virginia Wesleyan College, Alderson Broaddus University, Glenville State, Bethany College and Marshall University. Additionally, some members of the class of 2018 will be attending Wheeling Jesuit University, the state’s only Catholic institution of higher education.