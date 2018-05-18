WEIRTON—Sacred Heart of Mary Parish in Weirton will host the Emmaus Ministry for Grieving Parents, one-day spiritual retreat July 21 from 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., serving the spiritual needs of grieving parents. “Losing a child under any circumstance is horrific,” program officials said. “Focusing on the spirituality of the grieving process can help tremendously.” This is a faith-based ministry for parents, whose children of any age have died by any cause, no matter how long ago. All are welcome. Donation: $25 individuals; $40 couples; scholarships are available. Pre-registration is requested. For more information or to register, contact Maureen Kerr at (304) 723-7175 or (617) 542-8057 or (800) 919-9332, or visit www.emfgp.org.