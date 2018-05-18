Joseph Wiley to be Ordained Deacon in June

By Colleen Rowan WHEELING—Bishop Michael J. Bransfield will ordain seminarian Nye Joseph Wiley a transitional deacon for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling at 11 a.m. June 2. The Minneapolis native attends Theological College in Washington and is eager to take this next step in his call to priesthood. “Joseph Wiley has a deep desire to serve the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston as a priest,” said Father Dennis R. Schuelkens, Jr., director of Vocations and Seminarians for the diocese. “His ordination to the transitional diaconate will be an important step in his formation for priestly ordination.”

During his ordination, Wiley will promise obedience to the bishop and his successors and take on the vow of celibacy. Once ordained, he will be vested with the stole and dalmatic which are worn by deacons during liturgies. He will be vested by fellow deacons or priests. Bishop Bransfield will then present the Book of the Gospels to Wiley so that he may proclaim the Good News and model his life after Christ. As he presents the Book of the Gospels, the bishop will say to Wiley, “Receive the Gospel of Christ, whose herald you have become. Believe what you read, teach what you believe, and practice what you teach.” As a transitional deacon, Wiley will then spend a year preaching the Gospel and preparing for his ordination to the priesthood.

“I am extremely grateful to Bishop Michael J. Bransfield, Father Dennis Schuelkens, Msgr. Paul Hudock, Father Gary Naegele, the parishioners of St. Vincent de Paul Parish (Wheeling), Mr. Rick Teachout, the members of the Serra Club, and everyone else who has supported and encouraged me during my formation,” he said.

Wiley is a graduate of the Franciscan University of Steubenville in Steubenville, Ohio. His summer experience will be at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston.