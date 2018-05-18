MORGANTOWN—West Virginia’s Morgantown Magnificat chapter invites women from around the state to its next inspirational prayer breakfast, featuring author and Catholic convert Kimberly Hahn. The daughter of a Presbyterian minister, Hahn is the co-author of Rome Sweet Home. She will share her story of how she converted to Catholicism and how God led her to become a Catholic apologist—a defender of the Catholic faith. The breakfast will be held June 9 at Lakeview Resort in Morgantown. Magnificat is a ministry to Catholic women, aiming to help women open more to the Holy Spirit and grow in holiness through love, service, and sharing the good news of salvation. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon (doors open at 8:15 a.m.) The cost is $20. Must register by June 2. Register online at magnificat morgantown.org or call (304) 296-8950. No tickets sold at door.