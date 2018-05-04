Bishop Michael J. Bransfield has made public the following appointments:

Very Rev. John S. Ledford, V.F., is appointed pastor of St. Jude Parish in Glen Dale with residence at the parish rectory, effective June 20, 2018.

Very Rev. Carlos L. Melocoton, Jr., V.F., is appointed pastor of St. James Parish in Charles Town, with residence at the parish rectory, effective June 20, 2018.

Father James R. DeViese, Jr., is appointed pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Weston, St. Boniface Parish in Camden, and Good Shepherd Parish in Glenville, with chaplaincy responsibilities at the Federal Correctional Institution in Gilmer and Glenville State College, and with continued residence at the parish rectory in Weston, effective June 20, 2018.

Father John Chapin Engler, Jr., is appointed pastor of Christ the King Parish in Dunbar, Holy Trinity Parish in Nitro, and St. Patrick Mission in Bancroft, with chaplaincy responsibilities at West Virginia State University, and with residence at the parish rectory in Nitro, effective June 20, 2018.

Father José Manuel Escalante is appointed pastor of St. Agnes Parish in Charleston, with chaplaincy responsibilities at the University of Charleston, and with residence at the parish rectory, effective June 20, 2018.

Father Charles E. McGinnis, Jr., is appointed pastor of St. John Parish in St. Marys, and Christ Our Hope Mission in Harrisville, with residence at the parish rectory in St. Marys, effective June 20, 2018.

Father Douglas Ondeck is appointed pastor of St. Peter Claver Parish in Huntington, and Sacred Heart Parish in Huntington, with residence at the Sacred Heart Parish rectory, effective June 20, 2018.

Father James E. O’Connor is appointed pastor of St. Brendan Parish in Elkins, and St. Patrick Parish in Coalton, with chaplaincy responsibilities at Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, and with residence at the parish rectory in Elkins, effective June 20, 2018.

Father Ronald G. Prechtl is appointed pastor of Holy Redeemer Parish in Spencer, and St. Elizabeth of Hungary Mission in Elizabeth, with residence at the parish rectory in Spencer, effective June 20, 2018.

Father Joshua R. Stevens is appointed pastor of Epiphany of Our Lord Parish in Moorefield, St. Mary Parish in Petersburg, and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Franklin, with residence at the parish rectory in Petersburg, effective June 20, 2018.

Father Brian Crenwelge is appointed administrator of Mater Dolorosa Parish in Paden City, and Holy Rosary Mission in Sistersville, with residence at the parish rectory in Paden City, effective June 20, 2018.

In consultation with Very Rev. Mathew Kallikatt, H.G.N., provincial superior of the Mother Theresa Province of the Heralds of Good News, India, Father Joseph M. Augustine, HGN, is appointed pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Wheeling, with residence at the parish rectory, effective June 20, 2018. In addition, he is appointed adjutant judicial vicar.

In consultation with Bishop A. Durairaj of the Diocese of Khandwa, India, Father Biju T. Devassy is appointed pastor of St. Luke the Evangelist Parish in Morgantown, with chaplaincy responsibilities at the Federal Correctional Institution in Morgantown, and with residence at the parish rectory, effective June 20, 2018.

In consultation with Bishop Remegiose Inchananiyil of Thamarasserry (Syro-Malabarese), India, Father Babu Joseph Elamturrthil is appointed pastor of St. Paul Parish in Weirton with residence at the parish rectory, effective June 20, 2018.

In consultation with Very Rev. Joby John Edamuriyil, C.S.T., provincial superior of the St. Thomas Province of the Little Flower Congregation in Kerala, India, Father Paul Mundumoozhikkaranirappel, C.S.T., is appointed pastor of Corpus Christi Parish in Wheeling, with residence at the parish rectory, effective July 3, 2018.

In consultation with Very Rev. Malaka Fernando, T.O.R., provincial superior of the Third Order Regular of St. Francis in Sri Lanka, Father B.K. Akila Rodrigo, T.O.R., is appointed pastor of St. James the Apostle Parish in Clarksburg, St. Anne Parish in Shinnston, and Sacred Heart Mission in Salem, with continued residence at the parish rectory in Clarksburg, effective June 20, 2018.

In consultation with Very Rev. Quang Duc Dinh, S.V.D., provincial superior of the Society of the Divine Word, Chicago Province, Father Dominikus Baok, S.V.D., is appointed administrator of Immaculate Conception Parish in Montgomery, St. Anthony Shrine in Boomer, and Good Shepherd Chapel in East Bank, with chaplaincy responsibilities at Mount Olive Correctional Complex, with residence at the parish rectory in Boomer, effective June 20, 2018.

In consultation with Very Rev. Joby John Edamuriyil, C.S.T., provincial superior of the St. Thomas Province of the Little Flower Congregation in Kerala, India, Father Thomas Anatharackal, C.S.T., is appointed administrator of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Romney, and Assumption Parish in Keyser, with residence at the parish rectory in Romney, effective July 3, 2018.

In consultation with Bishop Warlito I. Cajandig of Calaphan, Philippines, Father Manuel T. Gelido is appointed associate pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Martinsburg, with residence at the parish rectory, effective June 20, 2018. He is also appointed chaplain for Hispanic ministry at St. Joseph Parish, and St. James Parish in Charles Town.