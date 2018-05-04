Colleen Rowan Photo Bishop Michael J. Bransfield and priests from all over the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston are pictured at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston May 2 following Mass during the Convocation of Priests. The convocation was held at St. John XXIII Pastoral Center in Charleston. The bishop thanked all of the priests for their ministry and their care of the faithful in the Mountain State. He also recognized Father Larry Cann, celebrating his 65th anniversary of ordination to priesthood; Father William A. Anderson, celebrating his 55th anniversary; Father Ronald A. Getsinger, Father Patrick M. McDonough, Father William Petro and Father Pat J. Wash, celebrating their 50th anniversaries of ordination; and Msgr. Kevin M. Quirk, J.V., Father Kent Durig and Father John R. Gallagher, celebrating their 25th anniversaries of ordination. He also recognized priests retiring from active ministry: Msgr. Eugene Ostrowski; Father Mario Claro; Father Larry Dorsch; Father James LaCrosse, SM; Father Robert Perriello; and Father Richard Shoda.