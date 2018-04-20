Formation Associate for Marriage and Family Life Ministries for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. This position will provide pastoral care and leadership across a range of existing ministries to engaged couples and families within West Virginia. The successful candidate will also develop new partnerships and programming with parishes and other entities, and coordinate initiatives to support families facing issues of human dignity and vulnerability. The Formation Associate also will work closely with other members of the Department of Formation & Mission on matters relating to parish catechesis, sacramental preparation, and adult faith formation. Specifically, the Formation Associate will plan and oversee the preparation of couples for marriage, develop and coordinate formation opportunities for couples and for families, devote considerable attention to supporting families dealing with a variety of domestic issues related to human dignity and vulnerability, advise the Department Director on how to best incorporate the spirit of Amoris Laetitia into Diocesan initiatives, and provide couples with access to natural family planning training opportunities. Master’s degree in theology, religious education, pastoral ministry or related field is required, along with at least three years professional experience in ministries relating to marriage and family life. Must be a practicing Catholic in good standing, have knowledge and understanding of Catholic Church doctrine and the ability to work collaboratively with others. Moderate travel required. Send resume and three professional references to Bryan Minor, Executive Director of Human Resources and Advancement: bminor@dwc.org. Applications close May 18. Youth Ministry Program Staff for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. The Youth Ministry Program Staff is comprised of a team of 4 dynamic & faith-filled individuals dedicated the mission of the Office of Youth & Young Adult Ministry: to help the young people of West Virginia fall in love with Jesus Christ & His Church. This team lives within an intentionally Catholic community with each other and the staff of the Bishop Hodges Pastoral Center in Huttonsville, W.Va. They will facilitate programs such as Camp Magis, The Summit of Catholic Leadership, Ignite Youth Rallies, Pursuit Nights, as well as drive the Middle & High School Ministries at the local parish: St. Brendan. During the summer, the program staff joins with the summer staff to facilitate Camp Bosco Adventure Camp and Manus Christi Service Week. In addition, they will provide regular support to parish youth ministry leaders as they encourage the spreading of the Gospel to every corner of the state. A college degree in theology, youth ministry or another related field is strongly preferred. The team is housed in a “dorm-style” facility and therefore is not conducive to married candidates. View information packet: www.wv catholicym.org. The Diocese offers competitive salary and benefits package for this position, including health care and retirement funds. This position will remain posted until filled. Send or email resume to Bryan Minor, Human Resources Director for the Diocese, at bminor@dwc.org.