By Colleen Rowan With a $2 million goal, the annual Catholic Sharing Appeal has begun with the theme Almost Heaven. “Because our diocese encompasses the entirety of our state, we wanted this year’s theme to tie into that,” said Krissie Benson, director of Stewardship and Development for the diocese. “West Virginia is almost heaven in so many ways, from our beautiful landscape to our wonderful people, and the Catholic Sharing Appeal is a direct reflection of that.”

