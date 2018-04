Colleen Rowan Photo Cutting the ribbon to open the new Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) office in Weirton April 19 are, from left, Father Dennis R. Schuelkens, Jr., pastor of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Weirton; Kim Weaver, Weirton Christian Center executive director; Beth Zarate, chief executive officer of CCWVa; Kelly Pizzoferrato, CCWVa Northern Region case manager; and Beth Collins, CCWVa Northern Regional director.