INWOOD—Faith, Hope, Love: Continuing to Build the Web of Life will be held April 28 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. Leo Parish in Inwood. The conference is free and is being sponsored by the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston and Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa). Event organizers said that the Catholic faith calls the faithful to recognize the interconnected nature of all creation: “The Appalachian Bishops’ pastoral letter, ‘At Home in the Web of Life,’ along with Pope Francis’ encyclical, ‘Laudato Si’’, invite us to care for our common home. We are convening people of goodwill to join the conversation.” In their promotional materials, event organizers also explain the meaning of the confernec’s title: “Faith: We recognize that our faith speaks to the issue of sustainability. Hope: We convene out of a sense of hope that we can affect change. Love: We acknowledge that love is the driving force as we build the web of life.” The keynote address for the gathering will be presented by Dr. Denis Woods, associate professor emeritus of political science at Shepherd University. His talk is titled “Is Francis the Biggest Dreamer of them All?” Woods was a Jesuit for many years. His social justice ministry for half a century has been in higher education and in low-income housing. He began the Division of Housing of Catholic Charities of Buffalo, N.Y. Later he directed a low-income housing service agency, also in Buffalo. He taught political science, public policy and political ethics at Canisius College in Buffalo and, then, for 18 years at Shepherd University. In recent years he has studied the ethics of national health policy and he teaches English as a second language. Breakout session for the conference include: Matt Kosydar of Nazareth Farm, Dan Conant of Solar Holler, Christian Thomas of Sky Truth and Dr. William Gregg, Jr., of Ranson Old Town Community Gardens. A final lineup will be announced soon. The diocese and CCWVa gave a special thanks to the local planning team: St. Leo’s, St. James Parish in Charles Town, St. Agnes Parish in Shepherdstown and St. Joseph Parish in Martinsburg. Kate Kosydar, Parish Social Ministry coordinator for CCWVa, said that the planning committee has worked hard on the conference and she is happy to be helping present the event. “I am thrilled to be supporting parishioners as we work together to design a conference that truly meets their needs,” Kosydar said. “The committee brings so much energy to the process. They have such a contagious energy, and I’m looking forward to helping them share their message: that we are continuing to build the web of life.” Registration will open at 9:15 a.m. To Register or for more information, visit www.dwc.org and click “Events.”