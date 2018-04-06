WHEELING, W.Va. – The Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center in Wheeling will hold its 22nd Annual Spaghetti Dinner April 15 from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

“The Spaghetti Dinner supports the important services provided by the Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center to assist and empower those in need, and, at the same time, provides a place for our entire community to join together and celebrate over good food and warm conversation,” said Beth Collins, Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) Northern Regional Director.

All proceeds will support the vital services the Neighborhood Center provides to ensure all people can access the services they need to reach their full potential and work toward lasting and meaningful change.

“The Neighborhood Center’s aim is to be a place where genuine relationships are formed and people from all walks of life can come together,” said Collins. “I can think of no better day to encapsulate that goal than the Spaghetti Dinner.”

Dinners are served by volunteers as well as area priests and pastors from various denominations. Take-out meals will also be available.

For the first time this year, Altmeyer Funeral Home will be providing limousine service to transport people from area high rises to the Spaghetti Dinner.

“Serving on the committee over the past 10 years, I’ve had the opportunity to appreciate the mutual respect and dignity demonstrated between the staff, volunteers and clients of the Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center,” said Spaghetti Dinner committee chairperson Dr. Chris Tiu. “Sometimes the lines between the ‘servers’ and ‘the served’ becomes indistinguishable. Everyone has something to offer; everyone has something to gain.”

Tickets are $8 for adults; children ages five and under are free. Raffle items will also be available at the event.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer or donor opportunities at the Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center, call (304) 232-7157 or visit www.CatholicCharitiesWV.org.