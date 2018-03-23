WHEELING—Bishop Michael J. Bransfield announced that Mary Ann Deschaine, Ed.S., has been named superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. Deschaine will begin her duties in August. Deschaine comes to West Virginia from the Diocese of Saginaw in Michigan, where she served as superintendent since 2011. In Saginaw, Deschaine administered Catholic education in 14 schools (three high schools, two regional schools, one K-12 school, and eight parish schools) covering 11 counties. She developed programs in Saginaw including a Teacher Growth Model, Principal Growth Model, fingerprinting policy, teacher manual, principal manual, board training and implementation, development of a pastor/principal resource book, succession planning and most importantly, she spearheaded and completed a comprehensive strategic planning process for diocesan schools. In addition to her service as superintendent, Deschaine assisted her diocese as an organizational consultant, assisting all 13 departments in the Chancery. “I am very pleased to welcome Mary Ann as superintendent of Catholic schools for our diocese,” Bishop Bransfield said. “Her experience in academic leadership within school communities ranging from strategic planning to facilities management, and professional development to student recruiting will allow her to be an outstanding administrator for our 25 schools.” Deschaine completed her education specialist degree at Saginaw Valley State University and holds a master’s degree in education from Michigan State University and a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University. She has participated in the National Association of Elementary School Principals Principal mentoring program, is a Van Lunen Fellow, completed the Superintendent Preparation Academy in Michigan and received the Gerstacker Fellowship while studying at Saginaw Valley State. Deschaine holds four professional certifications from the State of Michigan and has extensive experience as teacher and principal in Catholic, Montessori and public schools at various grade levels. “I am honored to have been selected for this position in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston,” Deschaine said. “I look forward to working with the dedicated diocesan and parish school personnel and staff, as we are lead by the Holy Spirit to implement a faith-filled curriculum for the students in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s Catholic schools.” Mary Ann and her husband, Mark, are the parents of five adult children. Mark is currently an assistant professor in the Department of Educational Leadership at Central Michigan University.