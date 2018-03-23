ELKINS—Catholic Charities West Virginia’s (CCWVa) Eighth Annual Race for Hope will be held May 5 in Elkins. The race features a half marathon and a 5k walk/run on the Allegheny Highlands Bike Trail. “The Race for Hope provides a great way for people to enjoy the natural beauty of our state and to support others in need,” said Teresa Wymer, CCWVa Weston Region director. The race will start and finish at the Leading Creek Fire Department north of Elkins. Ample water stops and restrooms will be available along the course. Awards for both the half marathon and the 5k will be given for top male and female overall and to the top two finishers in each age group. Proceeds from the race will support the vital services CCWVa provides in its efforts to alleviate, prevent and reduce poverty in West Virginia. Funds raised will benefit the CCWVa Weston Region, which serves the counties of Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Tucker, Upshur and Webster. “We’ve been thrilled to see the energy the race has developed over the past few years,” Wymer said. “Runners and walkers really enjoy the course, especially this time of year.” Registrations may be made online at http://catholic charitieswv.org/blog/race-for-hope-2018/. The pre-registration price is at a discounted rate, and pre-registrants are also guaranteed a T-shirt in the size of their choice. Registration will also be held on the day of the race, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Race for Hope begins at 10 a.m. Complete details may be found on the CCWVa website. To learn more about the Race for Hope or about Catholic Charities West Virginia, visit http://catholiccharitieswv.org/.