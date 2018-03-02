Closer to Full Communion with the Church

John Sherwood Photo A catechumen signs the Book of Elect at the Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion at St. James Church in Charles Town Feb. 24.

By Martina Hart A total of 211 people across West Virginia took a step closer to full communion with the Catholic Church at the Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion at three churches in the diocese. Bishop Michael J. Bransfield was present at all three services and said that it was a joy for him to be present with the catechumens and candidates as well as godparents and sponsors. The first service was held at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston Feb. 17, then the following weekend at St. James Church in Charles Town Feb. 24 and culminating at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling Feb. 25.

