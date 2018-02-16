MORGANTOWN—West Virginia’s Morgantown Magnificat chapter invites women from around the state to its next inspirational prayer breakfast, featuring Mary Shields. A Harrison County CCD, Confirmation, and TEC teacher, Shields will share her beautiful story of saying yes to God and how her faith journey continually leads her to a deeper and more fulfilling relationship with Jesus. The breakfast will be held March 3 from 9 a.m. to noon (doors open at 8:15 a.m.) at Lakeview Resort in Morgantown. Magnificat is a ministry to Catholic women, aiming to help women open more to the Holy Spirit and grow in holiness through love, service, and sharing the good news of salvation. The cost $20. Must register by Feb. 24 online at magnificat morgantown.org or call (304) 296-8950. No tickets sold at door.