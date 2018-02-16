WHEELING—Catholic Charities West Virginia’s (CCWVa) eighth annual gala, entitled “Impressions of Hope,” will be celebrated Feb. 24 at Wheeling Park’s White Palace ballroom from 6-10 p.m. The gala will be hosted by Bishop Michael J. Bransfield. The event is presented through the generosity of an anonymous presenting sponsor as well as major sponsor: Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration. Additional sponsors are the Congregation of St. Joseph, Tecnocap and WesBanco. “Catholic Charities is blessed to have so many generous sponsors for our annual gala,” said Bernie Twigg, member of the CCWVa board of directors and member of the gala committee. “Each year, more and more local businesses help those in most need through their support of Catholic Charities West Virginia. Their generosity helps ensure the success of our many programs throughout the state and assists families in meeting their basic needs.” The evening’s entertainment this year will be provided by the band Hit Play. The popular cover group blends top hits from the 80’s and 90’s as well as current dance favorites. Chef Rocco Basil will also be returning and preparing a delectable menu. The gala is one of CCWVa’s largest annual fundraisers. Funds raised through the gala will support the organization’s programs and services in the northern part of the state, which includes the Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center in Wheeling and basic needs assistance and case management services in Brooke and Hancock counties. It will also provide funding for statewide programs that serve children and the elderly. The cost for this event is $75 per person. Group discounts and sponsorships are available. Tickets for the gala include a cocktail reception, dinner and dancing. Those who would like to attend the gala may register by calling (304) 905-9860, ext. 2024, or by visiting www.Catholic CharitiesWV.org.