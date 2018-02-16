PIPESTEM—The annual Cath- olic Holy Spirit Seminar is celebrating its 20th year. With the theme “Be Who God Meant You To Be & You Will Set The World On Fire” (St. Catherine of Siena) the gathering will be held March 9-11 at Pipestem State Park near Bluefield. “The … quote from St. Catherine of Siena is a call for us to live in the fullness of the Holy Spirit,” program officials said. “Do we see changes in our lives, the lives of our family and friends because of who we are in Christ? Through the power of the Holy Spirit, are we setting the world on fire?” Teaching, group discussion, Mass, the opportunity for the sacrament of penance, prayer meeting, prayer before the Blessed Sacrament, testimonies, skits and fellowship will be part of the weekend. Those interested in attending the seminar are responsible for their own room reservations at Pipestem by calling (800) 225-5982 or (304) 466-1800. When calling, participants must let Pipestem officials know they are with the Sacred Heart Catholic Church group. Meals will be “on your own.” The reservation fee for the seminar is $25. To register and for additonal information, contact Ann Robinson at (276) 326-2128 or send e-mail to annrobinson1@ yahoo.com or LorettaHammond at (304) 320-5723 or send e-mail to dlhammond@wvva.net.