By Lynne S. Llewellyn KINGWOOD—One hundred and fifty volunteers came together at Camp Dawson National Guard indoor training facility in Kingwood Jan. 20 to package 40,000 meals to feed the hungry in West Virginia and across the globe. The effort is called Project Matthew 25:35, and came about after Knights of Columbus member Ned Sawyers of Morgantown was inspired by a homily to reach out to help the hungry. Also involved in the effort were Charlie Wolfe and Michael Burkitt of the Knights of Columbus in Morgantown. Also present for the packaging was Knights of Columbus State Deputy Scott Nale. “When Ned requested my assistance in this pursuit, I brought it to the Knights of Columbus for the state and made the introduction,” Burkitt said. “A member of Cross Catholic Outreach came to the convention and presented their plea for help. The result is West Virginians coming together in a leadership role by Knights of Columbus and service to our community; that’s where my heart lies.” Cross Catholic Outreach is a relief and development ministry that provides food, shelter, medical care, water, education, self-help programs, care for orphans, and emergency relief to the poorest of the poor in dioceses around the world, in the name of Christ. “Systematically and by the grace of God, pieces fell into place,” Burkitt said. “It was by the strong faith, thorough diligence and physical efforts of the volunteers, and by the words of a touching homily this mission came into being. The facility was secured at the request of a serviceperson; Billie Jo Hoffman, a National Guardsperson, and the view of human resources speaks for itself; workers working for each other.” Phase 1 was the packaging. Phase 2 involves fundraising. All donations are being accepted at this location and contact. Food packets have been delivered to their destinations: 4,000 to local food banks and missions in West Virginia and 36,000 internationally. Meals were delivered to Elkins, Nicholas County, Morgantown and Fort Ashby and to the CCWVa Raymond Wolfe Center in Kingwood. “Catholic Charities was grateful to be a part of this event,” said Alix Evans, outreach coordinator at the center. “We strive to help and provide hope to everyone who comes to us; our mission calls us to work with people of faith to help those in need. This was an example of collaboration at its best! Catholic Charities is very grateful for the food received for our pantry at Raymond Wolfe Center in Kingwood.” For donations, checks may be made payable to Cross Catholic, sent to Knights of Columbus, St. Sebastian Church, 322 E. Main St. Kingwood, WV 26537.