Auxiliary Bishop Timothy Senior Offers Homily at Red Mass in Wheeling

Heather Ziegler Photo Bishop Michael J. Bransfield, right, is pictured with Auxiliary Bishop Timothy Senior of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia after the Red Mass at the Cathedral of St. Joseph.

By Colleen Rowan WHEELING—The Red Mass is an opportunity to pray for those who work in the administration of justice and to thank them for their service, Auxiliary Bishop Timothy Senior of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia said in his homily at the Red Mass at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling Jan. 27. Bishop Michael J. Bransfield welcomed Bishop Senior and thanked him for serving as the homilist for the Mass, which gathered members of the legal profession as well as state and local government leaders. “Your presence here this evening,” Bishop Senior said to them in his homily, “is a reflection that you carry on your professional duties and commitments aware of the importance of your relationship with God, who is the source of all truth and justice. The importance as well of your Catholic faith and your identity as a disciple of Jesus Christ, our core commitment as Christians. The Red Mass also then affords us the opportunity to pray for you, to pray that you will be attentive to the action of the Holy Spirit in every aspect of your lives especially in the exercise of your service in the legal profession.”

See full story in the Feb. 1 issue