Bishop Michael J. Bransfield has made public the following appointments:

Very Rev. Robert A. Perriello, V.F., is retiring from active ministry, effective Jan. 31, 2018.

Father Richard W. Shoda is retiring from active ministry, effective Jan. 31, 2018.

In consultation with Archbishop Dominic Lumon of Imphal, India, Father Joseph M. Konikattil is appointed administrator of St. Peter the Fisherman Parish in Fairmont with residence at the parish rectory, effective Feb. 1, 2018.