Diocesan Official Appointments

Bishop Michael J. Bransfield has made public the following appointments:

Father Thomas R. Gallagher is appointed chaplain to Council No. 1169 of the Knights of Columbus for the Fraternal Year 2017-2018, effective immediately. This is in addition to his current assignment as pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Martinsburg and St. Bernadette Mission in Hedgesville.

Father Justin Blanc is appointed director of Campus Ministry for West Virginia University. This is in addition to his current assignment as associate pastor of St. John University Parish in Morgantown.

In consultation with Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil of Thamarasserry (Syro-Malabarese), Father Thomas Kalapurackal is appointed pastor of St. Stephen Parish in Ona with residence at the parish rectory, effective Jan. 10.

In consultation with Rev. Dr. Saji Sebastian, H.G.N., provincial superior of the St. Paul Province of the Missionary Society of the Heralds of Good News, Father Prakash Sebastian, H.G.N., is appointed administrator of Holy Trinity Parish in Nitro, Christ the King Parish in Dunbar and St. Patrick Mission in Bancroft with residence at the parish rectory in Nitro, effective Jan. 10.