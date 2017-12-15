Recipients of the 2018 Bishop’s Cross Announced

WHEELING—Bishop Michael J. Bransfield has announced the recipients of the 2018 Bishop’s Cross. They are Stephanie Diedericks, a volunteer and benefactor at St. Joseph School in Martinsburg; Anne Garvin, a teacher at Parkersburg Catholic Schools; and Renee Schneid, a teacher at Our Lady of Peace School in Wheeling. In recognition of their dedicated service and commitment to Catholic schools, these recipients will be honored at the annual Catholic Schools Dinner to be held April 22. A 10 a.m. Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis de Sales Church in Morgantown followed by a reception and luncheon at the Morgantown Event Center. The program will include the presentation of the Bishop’s Cross and the Aquinas Medal to one student from each Catholic school in West Virginia and Wheeling Jesuit University in recognition of their faithful discipleship, academic excellence, leadership and service. Additionally, one young lady and one young man from each Catholic high school in West Virginia and Wheeling Jesuit University will be recognized with the St. Sebastian Medal for their sportsmanship, teamwork, faithfulness, Mass participation, religious formation, respect, service and academics. An elementary and a secondary teacher will receive the Golden Apple and the Silver Apple will be presented to one teacher from each of the other schools for innovative teaching this year. For more information, reservations or sponsorship opportunities, call Donna Clark at (304) 233-0880 or toll free at (888) 434-6237, ext. 315, or send e-mail to dclark@dwc.org.