MAC Conference Set for February in Baltimore

BALTIMORE—Inviting all diocesan, school and parish leaders to the 2018 Mid-Atlantic Congress Conference (MAC) at the Hilton Baltimore Feb.15-17. As in the past, to encourage participation, the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will cover the cost of the registration fee for anyone within the diocese who wishes to attend. However, those interested must register through the diocese, not through the MAC website. Register at www.dwc.org or send an e-mail to Jeanne McKeets at jmckeets@dwc.org or call (304) 233-0880, ext. 374. Hotel and travel arrangements are the responsibility of each participant. There will be three boot camps, eight mega-workshops, and over 75 unique breakout sessions, organized into 10 tracks: Asian & Pacific Islanders/Filipino; Catechesis & Evangelization; Catholic Schools; Communications & Digital; Parish/School/Diocesan Leadership; Ministry Foundations; Pastoral Topics (Family Ministry, Ministry with the Disabled, Marriage); Prayer & Worship; Spanish; and Youth & Young Adult Ministry. More information about the MAC Conference can be found at www.midatlanticcongress.org.