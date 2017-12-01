Bishop Bransfield to Dedicate Basilica’s New Altar, Bless Renovated Sanctuary

By Colleen Rowan CHARLESTON—Bishop Michael J. Bransfield will celebrate the Mass of Dedication of the new altar and bless the renovated sanctuary at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston Dec. 17 at noon.

The renovation project was a gift to the basilica on behalf of the diocese from Bishop Bransfield. Msgr. Frederick P. Annie, V.G., and Very Rev. Donald X. Higgs, Assc. V.F., rector of the basilica, will be concelebrating the Mass.

“The bishop gifted this to the parish in celebration of our 150th anniversary,” Father Higgs said. “We are very grateful for the bishop’s beautiful gift. This will certainly enhance our celebrations.”

The basilica received an array of enhancements and renovations, including a new altar, ambo and cathedra and sanctuary floor—all of Italian marble. “The altar is a beautiful design with eight statues of saints around the base,” Father Higgs said. Depicted are St. Kateri Tekawitha, St. John XXIII, St. Teresa of Calcutta, St. Junipero Serra, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, St. Francis of Assisi, St. Joseph and St. Martin de Porres. Relics of St. Kateri Tekawitha, St. John XXIII, St. Francis of Assisi and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton are in the altar. Father Higgs said that the relic of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton was a gift to the basilica from Msgr. Anthony Cincinnati, S.T.D., V.E. On the ambo are statues of St. Peter and St. Paul.

The Diocesan Coat of Arms (the back of which, the bishop signed) was placed on the floor in front of the sanctuary, which was enlarged. A new presider’s chair has been installed, and the the high altar has been cleaned.

In the nave, the flooring has been replaced with ceramic tile. On the back of the tiles, parishioners, parish staff and students from Charleston Catholic High School and Sacred Heart Grade School signed their names and preschoolers offered their little handprints. The pews have been re-stained to match the organ cabinetry, new lighting and a sound system have been installed, the dome has been painted and the Marian Shrine and St. Joseph Shrine have been moved up and mounted to the walls. The original baptismal font was cleaned and moved to the entrance of the church.

The parish funded the renovation of the narthex, the new sound system and the cleaning and enhancement of the mosaic from the original church in 1897. Construction on the project began in June, and Masses were held in the grade school’s gymnasium. Father Higgs said that parishioners are excited to see the renovations and for the dedication Mass. Father Higgs also thanked Msgr. Annie; John Reardon, director of Buildings and Properties for the diocese; and Martin Rambusch, the architect for the project.