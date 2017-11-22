Wheeling Hospital Hosting Operation Street Smart

WHEELING, W.Va. – Operation Street Smart, an adult drug education program, will be presented at Wheeling Hospital on Dec. 4.

The program, presented in partnership with the McKeen Group, offers continuing education credits to physicians and nurses. In addition to health care professionals, the target audience includes DARE and school resource officers, juvenile detectives, juvenile prosecutors and probation officers, school administrators and board members, school nurses, teachers, parents and children services employees.

Operation Street Smart was created by the Franklin County, OH, Sheriff’s Office as a way to take community-oriented policing to a new level. It is collaborative effort between DARE and the Special Investigations Unit, which is the Sheriff’s Office undercover narcotics branch. Three current/former undercover detectives, who have more than 50 years of combined narcotics experience, conduct the Street Smart presentation.

The program has been presented more than 1,500 times to over 150,000 people through Ohio and the U.S. The program also has received the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award.

John Sebring, Wheeling Hospital’s director of Safety and Security, said, “The goal of Street Smart is to provide up-to-date narcotics information trends, terminology, paraphernalia, concealment techniques and physiological effects to those who deal with today’s youth on a daily basis.”

Street Smart includes actual examples of current designer drugs, such as XTC, bath salts, huffing, LSD, GHB, K2/Spice and Khat. Drug paraphernalia examples will be shown to depict the ease of camouflaging drug use from adults. A strong emphasis is placed on the physiological effects of the drugs and indicators to look for.

So-called “traditional” drugs such as marijuana, cocaine, crack, heroin and methamphetamine also are covered as tends still heavily abuse them. A portion of the program also deals with prescription medications, including DXM, because of the easy accessibility in many households.

The Dec. 4 presentation will be held in Wheeling Hospital’s auditorium from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Registration is $20. Wheeling Hospital employees may attend at no cost.

For more information, call Sebring at 304-243-3007.