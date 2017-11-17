Vienna Parish Gathers with Lutheran Neighbors for Prayer Service

Courtesy Photo VIENNA—The faith communities of St. Michael Parish in Vienna and Christ Lutheran Church in Vienna gathered Oct. 26 to celebrate a Common Prayer Service based on the document Conflict to Communion. Pictured, from left, are Jerry Steege of Christ Lutheran, Rev. Emilie Theobald-Rowlands of Christ Lutheran, JoAnn Crinieri of St. Michael’s, Father John Gallagher, pastor of St. Michael’s, Melissa Bannister of Christ Lutheran, Arlene Borkowski of St. Michael’s and Matt Rowlands of Christ Lutheran.