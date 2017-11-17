Colleen Rowan Photo Bishop Michael J. Bransfield blesses the new Shrine of St. Leo the Great at St. Leo Parish in Inwood Nov. 10.

By Colleen Rowan INWOOD—The people of St. Leo Parish have longed for this day, their pastor Father Alfred Obiudu said as he stood with them at the church’s new Shrine of St. Leo the Great. That day, the afternoon of Nov. 10, the Catholic faithful of Inwood gathered in front of their church with Bishop Michael J. Bransfield, who blessed and dedicated the new shrine. “I am happy to say that our shrine is finished,” Father Obiudu said before the blessing. “Parishioners and visitors can now gather in silent prayer and reflection… Thanks to all who helped us accomplish this goal.” The new shrine is located to the left of the main entrance of the church.

